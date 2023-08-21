Entertainment
Madonna introduces 29yo boyfriend to family on 65th birthday trip

54 mins ago
Madonnna and her boyfriend Joshua Pepper.

Madonnna and her boyfriend Joshua Pepper. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Madonna celebrated turning 65 at a glitzy party in Portugal and reportedly used the bash to introduce her new 29-year-old boyfriend to her son Rocco.

The pop superstar recently bounced back from a recent health scare.

She organised a trip to the European country with her children. She threw a lavish event in Lisbon to mark her milestone birthday on Wednesday and brought her eldest son Rocco Richie, 23, together with her boyfriend Joshua Popper, 29, for the first time.

Madonna is believed to have brought her six children along to the bash along with her boxing coach boyfriend Joshua. The singer was seen posing for a picture with him in one of the snaps from the party which was posted on Instagram.

The star also shared a montage of video footage from the big night and wrote in a post on the social media site: "It's great to be Alive ... and amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and celebrate my birthday! I'm so grateful. Thank you, Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"

As well as her son Rocco, Madonna was joined on the trip by her other five children Lourdes, 26, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.

In her video, the family were seen enjoying boat trips together and riding horses on the beach.

She's believed to have started dating Joshua earlier this year after he started training her son David. He's also believed to have been supporting her since her hospitalisation in June after developing a serious bacterial infection.

She was treated in an intensive care unit and was forced to postpone the start of her upcoming tour. Madonna was eventually released from hospital and able to continue her recovery at home.

An insider previously told UsWeekly: "Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she's also taking her recovery seriously and isn't going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else."

