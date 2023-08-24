Woman helping Queen St fatal shooting suspect - police

Police believe a woman is helping the suspect of a fatal shooting in Auckland's CBD earlier this month evade arrest.

Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, died after being shot following a confrontation on the corner of Queen and Fort streets around 11.30pm on August 3.

A second man was critically injured in the altercation.

Dariush Talagi, 24, is wanted for murder over the shooting and Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said today Tiari Boon-Harris, 23, is reportedly helping him evade arrest.

"We believe she is in the company of Talagi and assisting him," Bolton said.

Dariush Talagi. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Anyone who has seen Talagi or Boon-Harris since the shooting is asked to contact police.

"We are also reminding Talagi's associates that being an accessory after the fact for murder is a criminal offence, and you could be liable to prosecution," Bolton warned.

"No piece of information is too small, and police ask that people do the right thing and come forward.

Sione Tuuholoaki. (Source: Supplied)

"Our advice for anyone who sights Talagi is to not approach him but call 111 immediately."

An alleged associate of Talagi was arrested on August 16 after officers carried out searches of four homes in South Auckland.

Investigators have also appealed for sightings of a vehicle of interest.