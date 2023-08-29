New Zealand
Person dies at workplace in Balclutha

7:20pm

A person has died at their workplace in Balclutha this afternoon.

Police said emergency services were called to Barnego Road around 4.25pm.

One person died at the scene.

WorkSafe has been notified and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

