Auckland CBD urged to shut windows, consider evacuating amid gas leak

Fire and Emergency have sent out an alert for people in the Auckland CBD to shut all windows and doors and consider evacuating amid a gas leak.

Emergency services have flocked to the scene of the leak, at the intersection of Customs Street East and Gore Street.

(Source: 1News)

"There is a gas leak at the intersection of Customs St East and Gore St in the Auckland CBD. Close all doors and windows. If you have any concerns, please call Fire and Emergency," the FENZ alert said.

"Alternatively, EVACUATE the immediate area and follow instructions from local authorities. Please stay away from the area to allow emergency vehicle access."

In a statement, FENZ said they received a report of a gas leak from a manhole at 4.48pm on Customs St East. They arrived and found a manhole cover was open and gas leaking from it.

Four fire crews with gas detection equipment are at the scene. Deputy National Commander Brendan Nally urged members of the public to avoid the area.

Auckland Transport said the gas leak had closed Customs St E and Beach Rd from the intersection of Albert St and Customs St E to the intersection of Beach Rd and Anzac Ave.

AT said people should expect delays with diversions in place affecting traffic and bus services.