Auckland CBD gas leak now contained

8:57pm

A gas leak in central Auckland, which forced some people to shut their windows and consider evacuating, has now been contained.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent out an alert for people in the Auckland CBD earlier this evening.

Emergency services flocked to the scene of the leak, which was in a manhole at the intersection of Customs Street East and Gore Street.

FENZ said the leak was coming from a manhole.

FENZ said the leak was coming from a manhole. (Source: 1News)

Four crews with gas detection equipment descended on the area, successfully isolating the leak and containing it.

"Gas detection equipment is being used to ensure buildings are safe to enter and the roads will remain closed while emergency services ensure the gas has dispersed.

"The roads will remain closed, and we continue to ask public to avoid the area," Brendan Nally said in a statement.

