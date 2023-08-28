New Zealand
Three critical, one serious after crash south of Dunedin

2:08pm
Three people are in a critical condition and one serious following a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 1 in south of Dunedin.

Police were called to Titri around 12.15pm today.

Hato Hone St John said four people were taken to Dunedin Hospital. Three were critical and one serious.

The road is currently closed between Titri and Bungards Rd and motorists are advised by Waka Kotahi and the police to delay their journey, avoid the area and follow any detours.

Investigations are continuing.

