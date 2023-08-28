Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Iconic Edmonds cookbook translated into Māori

36 mins ago

The Edmonds brand has been a kitchen staple in homes across the country for well over a century. Now, a version of the children's My First Cookbook is set to be available in te reo Māori.

The fully illustrated Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi cookbook is aimed at tamariki, but is being touted as a learning tool for Māori language learners.

Speaking to Te Karere, the book’s translator Dr Jen Martin said it can support parents to use te reo at home.

“Mā te whakaputa i ēnei momo rauemi kei te whakaputa i ngā rauemi hei hāpai i te rere o te reo i tēnei horopaki o te tao kai, o te tunu kai.

By producing these kinds of books, we’re publishing resources to support the use of te reo in the context of cooking and baking.

“He hāpai i ngā mātua i a rātou e kimi huarahi ana e rere ai te reo Māori i waenga i a rātou me wā rātou tamariki.”

It supports parents as they find ways to use te reo among themselves and their kids.

In addition to the recipes contained in the English publication, Dr Martin says te reo version also features popular kai from te ao Māori.

“Ko tētahi o ngā mea pai katoa ki a au mō tēnei o ngā pukapuka, kua āpiti atu ētehi anō tohutaka mō ngā kai Māori nei. Nā reira kua whai wāhi atu ko te ika mata, ko te kai kōhua, ērā momo kai katoa.”

One of the things I enjoy most about this book, we've added some recipes for Māori food, so there's raw fish and boil-up, those sorts of foods.

The book is part of the Kotahi Rau Pukapuka initiative that aims to produce 100 quality reo Māori books. Books such as Harry Potter and Philosopher’s Stone, Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, and The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho have already been translated as part of the project.

The book is set to be released on Tuesday.

By Ethan Oneroa, Mariana Whareaitu

Glossary

tamariki – children

Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi – My First Cookbook

kai – food

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Māori wards repeal likely under National govt - Luxon

Māori wards repeal likely under National govt - Luxon

Both National and ACT have common ground on the policy.

Sun, Aug 27

'I don't want to be a politician' - 21yo Te Pāti Māori candidate

'I don't want to be a politician' - 21yo Te Pāti Māori candidate

Maipi-Clarke will become an MP, the youngest since 1853, if Te Pāti Māori continues its current polling trend.

Sun, Aug 27

11:54

ACT pledges to repeal Māori wards

ACT pledges to repeal Māori wards

Sun, Aug 27

He Tānga Manawa: Unearthing taonga tuku iho from TVNZ archives

He Tānga Manawa: Unearthing taonga tuku iho from TVNZ archives

Sat, Aug 26

2:48

Ward-Lealand appointed to Māori Language Commission

Ward-Lealand appointed to Māori Language Commission

Thu, Aug 24

From kai to kāinga: How well do you know Māori words?

From kai to kāinga: How well do you know Māori words?

Thu, Aug 24

4:33

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Mt Taranaki could erupt with just a day's warning - research

Mt Taranaki could erupt with just a day's warning - research

36 mins ago

Iconic Edmonds cookbook translated into Māori

2:28

Iconic Edmonds cookbook translated into Māori

54 mins ago

Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

4:48pm

Winston Peters says non-coalition deals up to 'the people'

Winston Peters says non-coalition deals up to 'the people'

4:31pm

Four men arrested after attempted robbery at Taupō store

Four men arrested after attempted robbery at Taupō store

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Upon seeing Anderson for the first time, the stalker handed her a note which read, "I'm not a lesbian, but I dream of you."

4:15pm

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

The former actress is said to have a handle reserved and ready to go.

9:00pm

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Sun, Aug 27

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Sat, Aug 26