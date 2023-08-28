Iconic Edmonds cookbook translated into Māori

The Edmonds brand has been a kitchen staple in homes across the country for well over a century. Now, a version of the children's My First Cookbook is set to be available in te reo Māori.

The fully illustrated Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi cookbook is aimed at tamariki, but is being touted as a learning tool for Māori language learners.

Speaking to Te Karere, the book’s translator Dr Jen Martin said it can support parents to use te reo at home.

“Mā te whakaputa i ēnei momo rauemi kei te whakaputa i ngā rauemi hei hāpai i te rere o te reo i tēnei horopaki o te tao kai, o te tunu kai.

By producing these kinds of books, we’re publishing resources to support the use of te reo in the context of cooking and baking.

“He hāpai i ngā mātua i a rātou e kimi huarahi ana e rere ai te reo Māori i waenga i a rātou me wā rātou tamariki.”

It supports parents as they find ways to use te reo among themselves and their kids.

In addition to the recipes contained in the English publication, Dr Martin says te reo version also features popular kai from te ao Māori.

“Ko tētahi o ngā mea pai katoa ki a au mō tēnei o ngā pukapuka, kua āpiti atu ētehi anō tohutaka mō ngā kai Māori nei. Nā reira kua whai wāhi atu ko te ika mata, ko te kai kōhua, ērā momo kai katoa.”

One of the things I enjoy most about this book, we've added some recipes for Māori food, so there's raw fish and boil-up, those sorts of foods.

The book is part of the Kotahi Rau Pukapuka initiative that aims to produce 100 quality reo Māori books. Books such as Harry Potter and Philosopher’s Stone, Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, and The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho have already been translated as part of the project.

The book is set to be released on Tuesday.

By Ethan Oneroa, Mariana Whareaitu

Glossary

tamariki – children

Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi – My First Cookbook