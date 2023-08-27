'So personal, so negative' - Luxon hits back at Hipkins' criticism

National leader Christopher Luxon has struck back after Labour leader Chris Hipkins criticised National MPs for celebrating restricted access to abortion and finding it funny to put a "woman MP's face onto a toilet seat".

The comments were made during Hipkins' announcement at midday today where he ruled out working with New Zealand First after the election.

In the speech, Hipkins said National had "many" MPs and candidates who wanted to "roll back women's rights", including a member of National's caucus who "celebrated the US Supreme Court decision to roll back a woman's right to choose".

National MP Simon O'Connor apologised to colleagues for the post, in mid 2022, which he later removed.

"They have people in their party who intimidate and threaten other MPs and who think it’s funny to place a women MP’s face onto a toilet seat," Hipkins said.

The latter referred to an image, reported in 2020, of National MP Michael Woodhouse holding a toilet seat that had a photo of former Labour minister Clare Curran's face on it.

The Spinoff reported Woodhouse had been given the toilet seat, not made it himself.

In response this afternoon Luxon said Hipkins' comments were “incredibly sad”. He said Hipkins had “gone so personal and so negative”.

“I understand it because he has no record to run on and he has no ideas to take the country forward. We have a very positive campaign.”

Luxon said Hipkins was "really desperate".

Labour leader Chris Hipkins on a Wellington market walk-about today. (Source: 1News)

"It’s sad to see, because he’s now literally throwing anything at the wall to see what sticks. He’s decided to make this campaign incredibly personal and incredibly negative.

"Chris Hipkins can say what he wants."

Luxon reiterated comments first made on TVNZ programme Q+A that he, if prime minister, would not change abortion laws, funding or access.

“That is not our focus. In government we need to be focused on rebuilding this economy, we need to make sure we restore law and order, deliver better health and education.”

Asked if he would still resign if abortion laws were changed under his leadership, Luxon said “absolutely”.

Regarding Hipkins' announcement ruling out working with New Zealand First, Luxon said Winston Peters - the party's leader - was "not above the [MMP] threshold" and not in Parliament, and he was focused on maximising the National Party vote.

Asked repeatedly if he would rule out working with New Zealand First, Luxon said: “What I’m being really clear about is there is only guaranteed one way to change this government and it’s to party vote National”.