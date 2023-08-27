'Campaign of fear': ACT hits out after Labour rules out NZ First

ACT leader David Seymour has hit out at Labour leader Chris Hipkins, after Hipkins criticised him in a press conference.

At midday in a press conference in Labour's caucus room in Parliament, Hipkins announced Labour would not work with New Zealand First after the October general election.

Asked if that meant he would forgo government should New Zealand First hold the balance of power, he said it would be "Christopher Luxon's problem".

Hipkins also said a National - ACT - New Zealand First coalition would be one of "cuts, chaos... confusion [and] fear" and "focused on dividing us".

In response, Seymour said Hipkins and Labour had "no record or achievements to run on, so they're launching a campaign of fear".

"New Zealanders deserve better," Seymour said.

"Government spending has increased by 70% over six years for no measurable improvements in outcomes."

Accounting for inflation, government spending had increased 40%.

Seymour said Labour also had a poor record in health, justice and education.

"Labour has been a disaster for this country – out of control inflation, a culture of lawlessness, and division based on race," he said.

"In response to questions about Labour's low polling recently, Hipkins said 'we're going to fight back' and we've now seen what he means – fear mongering, attacking and mischaracterising ACT.

"Labour is resorting to a desperate campaign of fear because his Government has no record to run on and New Zealanders know it."

Seymour said ACT's campaigning approach was "the opposite of Labour's".

"ACT campaigns on real solutions to the challenges of inflation, lawlessness, and division that are sending people to Australia."

National leader Christopher Luxon is expected to respond to Hipkins' comments after 3pm today.

Labour's announcement "all about" the polls - Peters

Speaking at a public meeting in New Plymouth today, Peters said Hipkins was "in some sort of time warp" because New Zealand First ruled out working with Labour last year.

The party leader said that was because of Labour's "racist, separatist policies".

He claimed Labour had hidden "race-based reports and policies" from New Zealand First while the two were in coalition, and called the party a "cabal".

Peters said Hipkins' announcement was "all about the latest polls - not the ones in Warsaw".

Labour's vote was "nose-diving", he said, “not only because of their abysmal and incompetent performance on their own since 2020, but because they have abandoned the workers of New Zealand and preferred pandering to the woke and they have pursued policies of preference based on race".

“We’re not going to rubbish one side of our DNA and support the other side. We support both sides in equal measure. It’s what we call being a New Zealander.”