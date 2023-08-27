Politics
1News

'Campaign of fear': ACT hits out after Labour rules out NZ First

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
1:45pm
ACT leader David Seymour.

ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: Getty)

ACT leader David Seymour has hit out at Labour leader Chris Hipkins, after Hipkins criticised him in a press conference.

At midday in a press conference in Labour's caucus room in Parliament, Hipkins announced Labour would not work with New Zealand First after the October general election.

Asked if that meant he would forgo government should New Zealand First hold the balance of power, he said it would be "Christopher Luxon's problem".

Hipkins also said a National - ACT - New Zealand First coalition would be one of "cuts, chaos... confusion [and] fear" and "focused on dividing us".

In response, Seymour said Hipkins and Labour had "no record or achievements to run on, so they're launching a campaign of fear".

"New Zealanders deserve better," Seymour said.

"Government spending has increased by 70% over six years for no measurable improvements in outcomes."

Accounting for inflation, government spending had increased 40%.

Seymour said Labour also had a poor record in health, justice and education.

"Labour has been a disaster for this country – out of control inflation, a culture of lawlessness, and division based on race," he said.

"In response to questions about Labour's low polling recently, Hipkins said 'we're going to fight back' and we've now seen what he means – fear mongering, attacking and mischaracterising ACT.

"Labour is resorting to a desperate campaign of fear because his Government has no record to run on and New Zealanders know it."

Seymour said ACT's campaigning approach was "the opposite of Labour's".

"ACT campaigns on real solutions to the challenges of inflation, lawlessness, and division that are sending people to Australia."

National leader Christopher Luxon is expected to respond to Hipkins' comments after 3pm today.

Labour's announcement "all about" the polls - Peters

Speaking at a public meeting in New Plymouth today, Peters said Hipkins was "in some sort of time warp" because New Zealand First ruled out working with Labour last year.

The party leader said that was because of Labour's "racist, separatist policies".

He claimed Labour had hidden "race-based reports and policies" from New Zealand First while the two were in coalition, and called the party a "cabal".

Peters said Hipkins' announcement was "all about the latest polls - not the ones in Warsaw".

Labour's vote was "nose-diving", he said, “not only because of their abysmal and incompetent performance on their own since 2020, but because they have abandoned the workers of New Zealand and preferred pandering to the woke and they have pursued policies of preference based on race".

“We’re not going to rubbish one side of our DNA and support the other side. We support both sides in equal measure. It’s what we call being a New Zealander.”

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

'I don't want to be a politician' - 21yo Te Pāti Māori candidate

'I don't want to be a politician' - 21yo Te Pāti Māori candidate

Maipi-Clarke will become an MP, the youngest since 1853, if Te Pāti Māori continues its current polling trend.

48 mins ago

11:54

Full video: Labour makes election announcement

Full video: Labour makes election announcement

The race is heating up as the October 14 election approaches.

11:55am

Greens want Chch, Wgtn light rail in $12bn transport plan

Greens want Chch, Wgtn light rail in $12bn transport plan

11:39am

17:52

National and ACT at odds as Kiwis back keeping gun registry

National and ACT at odds as Kiwis back keeping gun registry

8:00pm

2:21

David Seymour's Nelson Mandela claim shot down by relative

David Seymour's Nelson Mandela claim shot down by relative

Sat, Aug 26

Ex-Aus PM Scott Morrison nearly led NZ National Party campaign

Ex-Aus PM Scott Morrison nearly led NZ National Party campaign

Fri, Aug 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

High-altitude heist on Swiss climbing route shocks local club

High-altitude heist on Swiss climbing route shocks local club

32 mins ago

Kiwi enforcer Waerea-Hargreaves cops season-ending NRL ban

Kiwi enforcer Waerea-Hargreaves cops season-ending NRL ban

48 mins ago

'I don't want to be a politician' - 21yo Te Pāti Māori candidate

11:54

'I don't want to be a politician' - 21yo Te Pāti Māori candidate

59 mins ago

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

2:14pm

Analysis: Wounded All Blacks face up to World Cup recovery mission

Analysis: Wounded All Blacks face up to World Cup recovery mission

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Barker hosted the US version of The Price is Right for 35 years before retiring in 2007.

59 mins ago

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Ora made the mistake while trying to convince a part Samoan singer to join her team on The Voice.

Sat, Aug 26

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Fri, Aug 25

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25