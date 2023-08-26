He Tānga Manawa: Unearthing taonga tuku iho from TVNZ archives

He kitenga kānohi, he hokinga mahara, he koanga ngākau, he tānga manawa.

Te Karere is rebooting a weekly online series that takes a deep dive into a rich history of Māori news that go back 40 years. Wading through a near-endless catalogue of stories that feature familiar faces, places, and events hidden in Te Reo Tataki TVNZ's archives, we unearth some of our favourite moments.

Earlier this week, te ao Māori celebrated 17 years of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII serving as the Māori monarch, so we're launching our He Tānga Manawa series with a look back at his first Koroneihana in 2007.

In this throwback, we see Kiingi Tuheitia make his first public address at Tūrangawaewae Marae, Ngaruawahia, reported by former Te Karere reporter Martin Rakuraku.

Thousands across the motu gathered to celebrate the inaugural anniversary of his coronation, including iwi and Pacific leaders, politicians, local and foreign dignitaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, close friends of the monarch described him as a "very humble [and] pleasant guy” and that “he has what it takes to do this for Māori people".

Koroneihana is an event that serves as an annual gathering for Māori to unite under one kaupapa, to commemorate loved ones who have passed, and to reconnect with each other through activities such as kapa haka and sports.

Glossary

koroneihana – coronation

motu – country

kawe mate – ceremony that acknowledges those who died in the past year

kaupapa – cause, movement, purpose