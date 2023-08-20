Māori leaders unleash on politicians at Koroneihana celebrations

Māori leaders unleashed on politicians during their visit to Tūrangawaewae Marae today, insisting that they stop using tangata whenua as a political football.

The anniversary of the Māori King's coronation is a major election year event for party leaders, who use it as an opportunity to woo voters.

But it was Māori leaders who stole most of the attention.

"Welcome back to Tūrangawaewae, where last time I spoke and I asked, please, don't use the Māori people as a political football," said Tekaumaarua Chairperson Che Wilson.

"But, as expected, sadly, we are still being used as a political football."

Waikato Tainui's Rahui Papa also drove that message home.

"You have an obligation to stamp out the negative racist politicking in this country," he said.

"Make sure that everyone knows it's not your political manifesto to belittle te iwi Māori in their own whenua."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins later addressed the remarks.

"I think political leaders have a duty to try and bring people together. I don't think that a greater celebration te reo Māori, a greater celebration of Māori in general, is anything that New Zealanders should be concerned about," he said.

National Leader Christopher Luxon did not believe Māori were being used as a political football at all.

"It's interesting hearing that feeling that's coming in the conversation today," he said.

"From my point of view we've got some challenges for Māori and non-Māori across this country. From my perspective, I'm just focused on making sure we can rebuild the economy, so that actually Māori and non-Māori can get ahead."

Rahui Papa said he wanted to leave an impression on party leaders today.