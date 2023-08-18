Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Koroneihana 2023: Tainui acknowledge passing of loved ones

8:44pm

Around 6000 people gathered at Tūrangawaewae Marae on Friday for the first day of Koroneihana, the annual event to commemorate and celebrate the ascension of Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII to the throne.

A day-long kawe mate for Tainui uri was held to collectively acknowledge those who died in the past year in the presence of the monarch. People bring photos of those who passed to place on the porch of the wharenui.

Kīngitanga advisor Rahui Papa said a kawe mate is an ancient tradition pracitised by Māori and passed down for many generations.

“Ahakoa haere ai te tangata ki hea, ko te kawe i ōna mate koia tērā te mahi nui (No matter where a person goes, they always carry their loved ones with them – that's of great importance).”

On Saturday, another kawe mate will take place where iwi from around the country are invited to acknowledge their dearly departed at Tūrangawaewae Marae.

“Ia Koroneihana, he mea nui tēnei, ka tahi, ko te tangi ki ō tātau mate, ka rua, ko te whakakotahi i a tātou koia tērā te māpu nui. (At every Koroneihana it’s important to, one, mourn those who have been lost, and two, come together to unite as a one),” Papa said.

For the rest of the event, sports and activities will be held over the weekend, as well as, kapa haka performances, before Coronation Day on Monday.

Glossary

Kawe mate – ceremony to acknowledge those who died in the past year

Uri – descendants

Wharenui – traditional meeting house

By Kataraina Anneff and Raniera Harrison

New ZealandTe Ao Māori

SHARE ME

More Stories

Northland hapū seek protection of ancient burial ground after desecration

Northland hapū seek protection of ancient burial ground after desecration

One descendant described the sand dunes as a sacred wāhi tapu for the hapū.

Thu, Aug 17

2:53

Te Pāti Māori offers $1500 reward over vandalised billboards

Te Pāti Māori offers $1500 reward over vandalised billboards

The party believes it's racially motivated and is now offering a cash reward for anyone who identifies the perpetrators.

Tue, Aug 15

1:55

Taking paid parental leave together beneficial – mother

Taking paid parental leave together beneficial – mother

Tue, Aug 15

2:36

Indigenous people embraced at World Cup, but will the legacy live on?

Indigenous people embraced at World Cup, but will the legacy live on?

Mon, Aug 14

1:58

Historic Nelson Tenths property claim heads back to court

Historic Nelson Tenths property claim heads back to court

Sun, Aug 13

2:57

Contentious sports club lease granted on sacred East Coast land

Contentious sports club lease granted on sacred East Coast land

Sat, Aug 12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

51 mins ago

Blue light blockers do little to prevent eye strain - study

Blue light blockers do little to prevent eye strain - study

9:30pm

Aussie netball great proposes changes to grow the global game

2:13

Aussie netball great proposes changes to grow the global game

9:16pm

Police hunt after Melbourne man, 76, shot when answering door

Police hunt after Melbourne man, 76, shot when answering door

9:01pm

Fear of repeat accident as hordes of off-roaders take over Ripirō Beach

Fear of repeat accident as hordes of off-roaders take over Ripirō Beach

8:44pm

Koroneihana 2023: Tainui acknowledge passing of loved ones

2:31

Koroneihana 2023: Tainui acknowledge passing of loved ones

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years