Koroneihana 2023: Tainui acknowledge passing of loved ones

Around 6000 people gathered at Tūrangawaewae Marae on Friday for the first day of Koroneihana, the annual event to commemorate and celebrate the ascension of Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII to the throne.

A day-long kawe mate for Tainui uri was held to collectively acknowledge those who died in the past year in the presence of the monarch. People bring photos of those who passed to place on the porch of the wharenui.

Kīngitanga advisor Rahui Papa said a kawe mate is an ancient tradition pracitised by Māori and passed down for many generations.

“Ahakoa haere ai te tangata ki hea, ko te kawe i ōna mate koia tērā te mahi nui (No matter where a person goes, they always carry their loved ones with them – that's of great importance).”

On Saturday, another kawe mate will take place where iwi from around the country are invited to acknowledge their dearly departed at Tūrangawaewae Marae.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ia Koroneihana, he mea nui tēnei, ka tahi, ko te tangi ki ō tātau mate, ka rua, ko te whakakotahi i a tātou koia tērā te māpu nui. (At every Koroneihana it’s important to, one, mourn those who have been lost, and two, come together to unite as a one),” Papa said.

For the rest of the event, sports and activities will be held over the weekend, as well as, kapa haka performances, before Coronation Day on Monday.

Glossary

Kawe mate – ceremony to acknowledge those who died in the past year

Uri – descendants

Wharenui – traditional meeting house

ADVERTISEMENT

By Kataraina Anneff and Raniera Harrison