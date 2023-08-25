New Zealand
Winning $1m Lotto ticket sat in glovebox for a month

By Farida Refaat
10:01am
Person checking a lotto ticket.

Person checking a lotto ticket. (Source: Lotto NZ)

A North Island couple were left in tears after discovering they'd won $1 million from Lotto a month after the draw.

The regular players, who wanted to remain anonymous, bought their tickets during a trip to Dunedin. They had both been too busy to check the ticket.

“We were on our way to the supermarket to buy some snacks, and I found the ticket in my glovebox, so I asked my wife to check it on the MyLotto App, and she said it was a major prize winner,” the man said.

“I told her and my niece to go check it in-store and pick up some chips and drinks while they were there. They both came running out of the store with tears streaming down. I thought, ‘What’s happened?’."

The man assumed that they were joking, however the pair had just confirmed that they'd won $1m from their forgotten Lotto ticket.

While attempting to stay calm, the man followed his family into the store to fill out the claim form, securing the life-changing sum.

“My niece was still crying, and I told the store manager to kick them out,” he joked.

With their prize safely claimed, the couple are now figuring out a plan for the future.

“This is massive for us. We never win anything. This will really help and be a big relief for us,” the man said.

The first division ticket was sold at South Dunedin Night n Day.

New ZealandPersonal Finance

