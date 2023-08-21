Woman purchased winning $37m Lotto ticket while getting chocolate

A Paraparaumu woman purchased what turned out to be a $37.125m Lotto Powerball ticket while satisfying a chocolate craving.

Last Wednesday's win was the third-largest won by a single ticket in Lotto NZ history. It was sold at New World in Paraparaumu, north of Wellington.

The winning couple said they only buy a ticket when the prize is over $30m — and this purchase only came about when the wife went to the supermarket to buy some chocolate.

Her husband checked the ticket while watching the FIFA World Cup after hearing the winner had been sold in Kapiti.

He woke his wife with his shouting.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Looking at the state of him, I thought, 'Is this good news or bad news?'" she said.

Upon hearing the news she "burst into tears", but they both went to work the next day.

"Our children were just as emotional when we told them the next day," the woman said. "They were non-stop crying and so happy for us."

They plan to help their families and support causes close to their hearts.