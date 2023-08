The $37m Lotto Powerball prize has been claimed.

The winning ticket from Wednesday's draw was sold at New World Kapiti in Paraparaumu.

The $37.125m prize was made up of $37 million from Powerball First Division and $125,000 from Lotto First Division.

“We don’t have any further details to give at this early stage, but we will have more to share over the next couple of days,” Lotto's Lucy Fullarton said.

It was the 10th - and largest - Powerball win in 2023.