New Zealand
1News

Three Lotto players to share $1m, $6m Powerball to roll over

40 mins ago
Lotto winners room.

Lotto winners room. (Source: Supplied)

Three Lotto players will be sharing $1 million between them following tonight's draw.

The players are from Auckland Palmerston North and Upper Hutt, each winning $333,333.

The lucky tickets were sold at Pioneer New World in Palmerston North, New World Silverstream in Upper Hutt, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $6 million.

"Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto," a spokesperson said.

New ZealandAucklandManawatu-WanganuiWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Investigation underway after 'sudden death' in Auckland's Epsom

Investigation underway after 'sudden death' in Auckland's Epsom

It comes as a homicide investigation has been launched following another sudden death on Central Auckland's Queen Street.

25 mins ago

Air New Zealand Dreamliner grounded after truck hits aircraft

Air New Zealand Dreamliner grounded after truck hits aircraft

The airline confirmed that one of its Boeing 787 aircraft had been damaged between flights in Auckland, affecting travellers' bookings.

8:55pm

Family still living apart after Auckland's January floods

Family still living apart after Auckland's January floods

7:52pm

Homicide investigation after 'sudden death' in Auckland CBD

Homicide investigation after 'sudden death' in Auckland CBD

3:51pm

Whakaari owners 'not volcanic experts', court hears

Whakaari owners 'not volcanic experts', court hears

1:15pm

2:36

Watch: 'Idiot' driver's close call with truck on narrow bridge

Watch: 'Idiot' driver's close call with truck on narrow bridge

12:56pm

0:30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

25 mins ago

Investigation underway after 'sudden death' in Auckland's Epsom

Investigation underway after 'sudden death' in Auckland's Epsom

30 mins ago

Foster mother makes thousands of cheese rolls to help community

4:35

Foster mother makes thousands of cheese rolls to help community

40 mins ago

Three Lotto players to share $1m, $6m Powerball to roll over

Three Lotto players to share $1m, $6m Powerball to roll over

50 mins ago

Data reveals hundreds of children potentially harmed by vaping

Data reveals hundreds of children potentially harmed by vaping

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pair have gone there separate ways amid their shock divorce.

10 mins ago

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

It will also be their first containing original songs since A Bigger Bang was released in 2005.

5:44pm

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

10:41am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

9:49am

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22