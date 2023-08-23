Three Lotto players to share $1m, $6m Powerball to roll over

Three Lotto players will be sharing $1 million between them following tonight's draw.

The players are from Auckland Palmerston North and Upper Hutt, each winning $333,333.

The lucky tickets were sold at Pioneer New World in Palmerston North, New World Silverstream in Upper Hutt, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $6 million.

"Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto," a spokesperson said.