World
Photo: Police mug shot of Donald Trump released

12:44pm
Former US President Donald Trump's mugshot.

Former US President Donald Trump's mugshot. (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

A police mugshot of former US President Donald Trump has been released by authorities in Georgia.

Trump turned himself into Fulton County Jail on charges related to his efforts to remain in power after his 2020 election loss.

Dozens of his supporters had already gathered outside the facility.

It was the fourth time this year that Trump, the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, was booked on criminal charges.

But unlike his previous arrests, which happened in courthouses just before initial appearances before a judge, this time he turned himself in at a notoriously troubled jail.

Trump and 18 others were indicted last week, accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of participating in a sprawling scheme to undermine the will of Georgia voters, who had narrowly rejected the Republican incumbent in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Many of the others charged turned themselves in at the jail earlier in this week, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis on Wednesday and John Eastman.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has said Trump, and the others in this case, will be treated like anyone else — notably saying at a news conference earlier this month: "Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn't matter your status, we'll have a mugshot ready for you."

