Rugby
AAP

Foster laughs off 'Hansengate' headlines - 'He told me a month ago'

18 mins ago

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says he's been chuckling about the headlines surrounding his illustrious predecessor Steve Hansen helping out in the Wallabies camp.

Making it clear he thinks the episode is all a pre-World Cup storm in a teacup, Foster was even left joking that he expects to receive a dossier from his former boss Hansen detailing all that's going on in the camp of their old trans-Tasman rivals.

The topic of whether the 64-year-old Hansen has somehow shown 'treachery' by accepting his Australian mate Eddie Jones' invitation to help the Wallabies has prompted somewhat of a stir in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins laughed they should cancel Hansen's citizenship while hooker Dane Coles reckoned he was "gob-smacked" to see their old World Cup-winning coach working in enemy territory.

But Foster, who was Hansen's assistant at the last two World Cups including their triumphant 2015 campaign, said he was clear about his old boss's continuing commitment to the All Blacks cause.

Asked about the link-up, which Jones has described as being like "a mate having a beer (asking) 'What do you think? Where can we improve?'", Foster had reporters laughing in London this morning as he said: "Outstanding. He's (Hansen) agreed to give me three pages of notes about everything that's going on in their camp.

"I chuckle at the headlines. You guys must be pretty excited by it, but he told me a month ago he was going in.

"He's good mates with Eddie, but, mate, there's no lack of trust or from his commitment to us and to what we do and sharing stuff, so I've got no issues really.

"In fact, we might bring him in for a couple of days."

Sir Steve Hansen and Ian Foster.

Sir Steve Hansen and Ian Foster. (Source: Photosport)

When the 'Hansengate' affair was again brought up at the news conference to announce the All Blacks team to play world champions South Africa in a World Cup warm-up at Twickenham on Friday, Foster smiled: "Jeepers, surely we've got a better topic to talk on than Steve Hansen going to the Aussies for a couple of days with Eddie.

"I'm happy to keep talking about it, by the way, but I really don't think there's much in it."

Foster, though, was keener to talk about the strong line-up he's putting out for the All Blacks' final pre-France tune-up, including the same backline that helped shred the Springboks 35-20 in the Rugby Championship in Auckland last month.

Changes from that team include Luke Jacobson replacing Shannon Frizell at flanker, Sam Whitelock coming in for Brodie Retallick in the second row and Coles replacing Codie Taylor at hooker.

RugbyAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jones says Hansen's Wallabies role 'like a mate having a beer'

Jones says Hansen's Wallabies role 'like a mate having a beer'

Australia's coach said he had called on his long-time coaching rival and good friend to get a fresh perspective on the Wallabies.

8:31am

1:35

Joe Moody on missing World Cup selection: 'I argued my case'

Joe Moody on missing World Cup selection: 'I argued my case'

All Blacks prop reveals his disappointment at being told he wouldn't make the squad on the eve of the announcement.

Tue, Aug 22

'They'll come out firing' - All Blacks preparing for Boks backlash

'They'll come out firing' - All Blacks preparing for Boks backlash

Tue, Aug 22

Five ex-All Blacks in Tonga's RWC squad - but no Israel Folau

Five ex-All Blacks in Tonga's RWC squad - but no Israel Folau

Tue, Aug 22

Steve Hansen joins Wallabies set-up ahead of World Cup

Steve Hansen joins Wallabies set-up ahead of World Cup

Mon, Aug 21

All Blacks aiming to bring heat against Boks in World Cup warm-up

All Blacks aiming to bring heat against Boks in World Cup warm-up

Mon, Aug 21

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

18 mins ago

Foster laughs off 'Hansengate' headlines - 'He told me a month ago'

1:48

Foster laughs off 'Hansengate' headlines - 'He told me a month ago'

37 mins ago

19yo charged with murder after Auckland motel death

19yo charged with murder after Auckland motel death

48 mins ago

'We just don't know' - expert on Prigozhin-linked plane crash

0:58

'We just don't know' - expert on Prigozhin-linked plane crash

7:01am

Russian general linked to Wagner's Prigozhin reportedly dismissed

Russian general linked to Wagner's Prigozhin reportedly dismissed

6:38am

India lands spacecraft near moon's south pole in world first

0:23

India lands spacecraft near moon's south pole in world first

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pair have gone their separate ways amid their shock divorce.

10:00pm

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

It will also be their first containing original songs since A Bigger Bang was released in 2005.

5:44pm

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

10:41am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

9:49am

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22