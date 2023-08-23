Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

The All Blacks have only just arrived in Europe for next month's Rugby World Cup and already there's plenty to talk about before their match against South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday. Rugby experts Scotty Stevenson, a TVNZ sports commentator and writer, and Pat McKendry, a 1News sports writer, look at coaching loyalties and the upcoming "warm-up" Test.

Sir Steve Hansen has always been someone who marches to the beat of his own drum but has the former All Blacks head coach wandered completely off the reservation in agreeing to help the Wallabies before the World Cup? Or is the reaction to it a storm in a teacup?

SS: Well… it is a storm in a teacup, but there are some reasons why fans [and possibly a few All Blacks] are feeling a bit bent out of shape.

One is that Eddie Jones may be Hansen’s mate but he infuriates New Zealand rugby fans and, lest we forget, he’s also the coach who outsmarted Hansen at the last World Cup.

There is also the not-so small-matter of thinking back to 2012 when Sir Graham Henry popped up with Argentina after vacating the All Blacks job. Hansen was, shall we say, a tad underwhelmed by that decision. There seems to be a strange double standard at play.

And, while there is no direct match-up to worry about until [potentially] much later in the tournament, Jones is obviously already thinking about how he can destabilise his rivals. Given the reaction from Dane Coles, this has the potential to distract the All Blacks right at the point they should be at their most focused. You can’t tell me Hansen wouldn’t have considered that before accepting the invitation to "help" the Wallabies.

PM: Yes, there are a few layers to this. My initial thoughts were "good coaches just want to coach" and then "well, Eddie’s his mate and Hansen isn’t coaching against the All Blacks", but it’s probably worthy of deeper reflection [by me as much as by Sir Steve].

I’m also reminded of Sir Steve’s final All Blacks press conference at the World Cup four years ago when he told reporters not to bother ringing him about his former team because he’d never comment on them. That didn’t hold for long either. I wonder if Sir Steve should have thought more about the optics of this and the feelings of his former players in the current squad.

Needless to say, Jones will be delighted by the reaction.

In terms of the All Blacks, with four out of four wins this year and a warm-up against one of the most physical teams around in the Springboks on Saturday ahead of their World Cup opener… where do you think they are at and do you think a Test against the Boks is a good idea right now?

SS: Good. Sounds like we're moving on! The All Blacks just look so much more assured, don't they? Much of that has to do with the trust they have in the coaches. The changes, with all respect to those replaced, have made a massive difference to the confidence of the side.

I've said it before but the All Blacks are at their best when they have absolute clarity of purpose and when they play to their strengths they have it in abundance. For all the chat about the final Test against the Wallabies, it should be noted that they had to adjust in-game, and they did that far more effectively than they had for the last two seasons.

As for this weekend's Test - I like it. All the talk about injuries is a nonsense. This team needs a physical hit-out before the start of tournament because that opening match could be one of the most brutal examinations of character this team has been exposed to.

No team prepares a side better for that than the Springboks. Game on!

PM: Yes, no doubt we’ll touch on that first game against France in the near future, but in the meantime… I agree the All Blacks need a tough Test, and it’s probably good it’s at Twickenham rather than a post-FIFA World Cup Dunedin pitch! I hear the All Blacks were worried about the shortness of the grass and hardness of the pitch for that Test against the Wallabies and their fears were realised when both Brodie Retallick and Braydon Ennor went down with knee injuries.

But in the wake of Romain Ntamack’s knee injury, I can’t help but worry about the health of key All Blacks such as Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett. Foster and company may be more nervous than usual before kick-off, I reckon.

If you looked up "heads-up play" in the dictionary, Will Jordan would be the illustration - probably. (Source: Photosport)

You’ve spoken about clarity of purpose and how that has fuelled an efficiency not seen in Foster’s first three years in the job… do you think we’ll see a few more attacking variations on Saturday? Or do you think the All Blacks need to keep a few things under wraps for what’s around the corner?

SS: I hear your concern! But, again, anyone could go down at any time so it's fraught to worry too much about hypotheticals!

I think the framework is largely in place and it's that framework - quick strike from first phase, immaculate kick chase, and good attack from depth - that gives the opportunity for players to execute heads-up plays.

If you think about the tries that have been scored by this team during the season, they are the result of accuracy of positioning and timing. Yes, there have been some excellent set piece plays but as is often the case, the ability to play in structure provides options to ad-lib.

The All Blacks are still the best ad-libbers in the game. Like the great musicians, though, first one must understand the scales.

I am very keen to see the kind of play that makes opposition coaches second guess their plans. That would be a successful evening at Twickers.

PM: Inclined to agree and given the strength of this Boks team compared with the side which ran out against the All Blacks last month, I think the breakdown will be a frenzied focal point. It will be revealing how the All Blacks backs operate under the added pressure that comes from that.

Lastly, who do you feel is looming as the one player the All Blacks cannot do without at the World Cup?

SS: To me, it's Sam Cane. For many reasons, not least of which his calm and respected leadership of the team. In terms of in-game play, Cane is the best gain line enforcer in the side, as outlined in an interview I did with him on the day of the team's departure.

If Cane can exert his will in this tournament the team will be set up for success as others will be able to play their natural games. If he doesn't implement, the team has to compensate. I don't think any player in the side carries a heavier burden on attack or defence.

PM: Good points. I'm going Richie Mo'unga. I'm also going to cheat here and say Jordie Barrett has become pretty important to that backline too.