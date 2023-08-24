All Blacks: Foster stacks side for 'critical' clash with Boks

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said before leaving New Zealand he wouldn't be "protecting anyone" in their final Test before this year's Rugby World Cup and his side named this morning proved it.

Foster has named a near full-strength squad for Saturday morning's Twickenham Test against the Springboks with his matchday 23 boasting over 1000 Test caps combined.

There are a few notable names missing - Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell are the most obvious with injuries - but Foster has also named Dane Coles to start at hooker with Samisoni Taukei'aho providing bench cover, leaving no room for Codie Taylor.

But other than Taylor and the injured duo, Foster appears to have his combinations in place with an interesting reserves bench to back them.

Foster said the gap between the last Test in Dunedin earlier this month, where he rested or benched many of his regulars regardless, and their first World Cup appearance against France was "too big for us to use this game as a cotton wool exercise".

“My heart is not in my mouth. It’s a Test match," Foster reiterated this morning in London after injury concerns were raised again.

"Some things are part of the game. If you go in half-hearted and worrying about the consequences those things are almost guaranteed to happen. The same thing is going to happen in the World Cup. You don’t want injuries in any game.

"This is ideal for us. It’s the sort of build up we need to make sure we keep climbing our performance levels.

"The only way to go into this is full throttle."

Foster has put some focus on his locking department though with Retallick out of action, making the call to split his replacements 6-2 in favour of the forwards to field both Tupou Vaa'i and the called-up Josh Lord.

The decision wasn't so much focused on the Springboks' "bomb squad" of experienced forwards who showed signs of their impact in South Africa's last encounter with the All Blacks, but instead around managing the workload of starting locks Scott Barrett and Sam Whitelock.

Covering the other injury is Luke Jacobson in the No.6 jersey after earning two All Blacks appearances this year off the bench in Melbourne and Dunedin.

Foster said Jacobson "deserves" the start.

"He’s played well this year. He’s been picked in this squad because of his ability to play six, eight and cover seven. This is exactly the scenario that we expect to have later on so to have them now is great. He’s a quality person, he’s contributed well and played well off the bench. I can’t wait to see him play."

The two backs named on the bench are rookie halfback Cam Roigard and experienced midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown with Foster noting he wanted to see more of Roigard before the World Cup kicks off.

“Cam has only had one game with us so far – about 18 minutes I think,” Foster said. “I thought he played well, he’s trained really well. We felt this is a great occasion for him to get a bit more time and experience so that we get to that starting line in France with all our nines are feeling good and up to speed. That’s the strategy.

“I thought Fin did well in Dunedin. We put him in a starting role which he hasn’t done a lot of with us.

"This is just another chance to have a look at another option."

And a chance to see where his side truly sits before the World Cup starts next month.

All Blacks vs Springboks, Twickenham, Saturday August 26, 6:30am NZT

15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Mark Telea, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane (capt), 6. Luke Jacobson, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Dane Coles, 1. Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Tupou Vaa'i, 21. Dalton Papali'i, 22. Cam Roigard, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown