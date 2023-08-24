Analysis: All Blacks back 'Slim Reaper' Telea to haunt Springboks

It’s no secret that the All Blacks face a supremely challenging physical test against the Springboks at Twickenham.

The Boks will have a point to prove and have named a pack and midfield with the ability to make that in the most emphatic manner - which makes the All Black selectors’ decision to go away from their previously preferred power wing option for two outright speedsters in Mark Telea and Will Jordan interesting and potentially significant with the World Cup approaching.

Previously under Ian Foster the selectors have preferred a big man on the left wing, but there is no room for the powerful Leicester Fainga’anuku or Caleb Clarke – not even on the reserves bench, with features a six/two split in favour of the forwards. Rookie halfback Cam Roigard and midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown are the only backs.

The selectors’ strategy is likely an indication that the All Blacks will kick a lot, and that they expect the Boks to kick just as much. It’s also probably designed to ensure the outside backs get their hands on the ball often and potentially from anywhere on the field. Again, this is likely to be the case at the World Cup, too.

Both Telea and Jordan are excellent under the high ball, particularly when chasing, and can turn quickly on defence.

Jordan’s strike rate of 23 tries in 24 Tests means he needs to be on the field at the start of any big match in either a No.14 or No15 jersey, and while Telea usually plays on the right wing for the Blues and All Blacks, he played on the left wing against the Boks during their 35-20 win at Mt Smart Stadium last month.

As an outside back, Jordan’s attacking instincts are second to none and he is one of the quickest in the squad. Telea is slightly different in that he shines brightest in the contact areas and can create something from nothing.

One could say he plays “heavier” than his weight and is almost as quick - a candidate to be rugby's "Slim Reaper" (to steal the nickname of NBA star Kevin Durant).

What then, of Fainga’anuku and Clarke? The former was outstanding again for the Crusaders this season after having a difficult time of it in the Test arena last year.

However, he showed with his workrate close to the breakdown against the Wallabies in Dunedin (he was over for a try which was disallowed due to an earlier transgression) that he can provide huge value in the opposition’s red zone and the same applies to Clarke, whose form has not been as compelling but who played well (and scored) off the bench against Australia in Melbourne.

While Fainga’anuku, departing for French club rugby after the World Cup, has been in better form than Clarke, who was quieter at the Blues this year, it may be that his rival for the left wing spot is ahead of him in the selectors’ eyes.

Leicester Fainga'anuku goes on the attack against the Wallabies in Dunedin. (Source: Photosport)

1News understands that Fainga’anuku may not have made the squad of 33 for France had pacey midfielder/wing Braydon Ennor not injured a knee in the All Blacks’ Bledisloe Cup victory in Dunedin.

Had Fainga’anuku not made the squad the fallout from Crusaders’ territory would likely have been considerable.

As it was, the biggest “controversy” was Brad Weber’s omission – however, the Chiefs halfback has travelled as injury cover anyway.

The All Blacks this week have continually pushed the need for physical confrontation and dominance against the Boks, but they clearly want to play the game at pace, too, and there is no doubt that Telea and Jordan tick that box.

Could it come at a cost? Fainga’anuku and Clarke can do things on the pitch with their power that Telea and Jordan cannot and their explosiveness close to the try-line late in games is potentially valuable.

The selectors probably feel that this team has evolved, though, and that Telea provides better overall value more often than his bigger rivals for the contestable No.11 jersey.