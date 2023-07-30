All Blacks cut loose to lock up Bledisloe Cup for yet another year

A Bledisloe Cup week which featured some typically tough talk and amusing observations from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has finished in a ruthless 38-7 shutout at the Melbourne Cricket Ground which keeps the famous old trophy in New Zealand for yet another year.

For all of the changes in terms of coaching and playing personnel for Australia, it appears some things don't: this six-tries-to-one victory means the Wallabies' Bledisloe Cup drought continues – they haven’t held it since 2003 – and it effectively means next Saturday’s Test in Dunedin is a dead rubber.

It means too that the All Blacks have won the Rugby Championship with three comprehensive victories and while they gradually took control of the Test in the first half, the Australians making twice as many tackles, the visitors took it to another level in the final quarter.

With the Wallabies struggling with their discipline – they lost replacement prop Taniela Tupou to a yellow card as the game approached the hour mark after losing Marika Koroibeti to the bin in the first half – the All Blacks, who struggled to get out of their half in the third quarter, cut loose.

In front of a crowd of almost 85,000, many of whom appeared to be supporting the All Blacks, the visitors finally capitalised on a dominant first half to score through replacement Caleb Clarke, who went over from close range, Mark Telea and Rieko Ioane, the last two stunning efforts from long range.

Rieko Ioane dives over for a late try for the All Blacks at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks paved the way to their victory by targeting the Wallabies pack, with Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea and Codie Taylor strong throughout, the former in particular impressing hugely with his skill level and work rate.

It was Barrett’s huge tackle on Wallabies halfback Tate McDermott as the home side won a lineout on their line which allowed Shannon Frizell to score after only three minutes and while Rob Valetini got one back for the Wallabies, that was as good as it got for them.

They should have scored in the third quarter as they laid siege to the All Blacks line but the visiting defence held firm, with Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga and Jordie Barrett extremely busy in snuffing out attacks.

And once they got their chance to strike they did it in style.

Taylor scored the All Blacks’ second from a lineout drive, with Will Jordan over just before halftime for his 23rd try in 23 Tests.

The Wallabies tested the All Blacks resolve after the break but they should have earned points for their efforts and with replacement prop Taniela Tupou going off injured and then yellow carded for a high tackle on Nepo Laulala, the Wallabies were sinking.

Caleb Clarke celebrates his try against Australia. (Source: Photosport)

They had already lost captain and prop Alan Ala’alatoa to what looked like a serious ankle injury and with the All Blacks putting the squeeze on up front the home side couldn’t generate any momentum.

Clarke, on to the left wing for fullback Beauden Barrett (Jordan went to the back), didn’t think twice about continuing the pack’s momentum to crash over and, with halfback Cam Roigard impressing on debut for the final 20 minutes, and Scott Barrett increasingly prominent in the loose, the All Blacks were too hot to handle.

Jordan was his usual dangerous self but Telea constantly had the Wallabies bamboozled with his pace and foot work.

In constantly attacking the blindside in the first half the All Blacks probed while not displaying too much beyond the basics in terms of their offence - a potential indicator they don't want to reveal too much ahead of the World Cup.

It was effective and Roigard’s cameo will please Ian Foster, as will Savea’s performance as skipper in place of the injured Sam Cane.

Anton Lienert-Brown showed some good touches on his return too, with Luke Jacobson playing his part off the bench.

And while the All Blacks lacked a little accuracy at the breakdown – Cane’s steadiness was missed a little here in the first half – they didn’t need to get out of fourth gear to trouble the Wallabies.

And once they did they looked very good indeed.

All Blacks 38 (Shannon Frizell, Codie Taylor, Will Jordan, Caleb Clarke, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane tries; Richie Mo’unga 4 cons)

Australia 7 (Rob Valetini try; Carter Gordon con)

Halftime: 19-7