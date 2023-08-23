Business
1News

Woolworths reports earnings drop after 'significant cost inflation'

11:46am
Woolworths Bethlehem

Woolworths Bethlehem (Source: Woolworths )

The country's second-biggest supermarket chain has reported a 21% drop in earnings, which it attributes to "significant cost inflation" in the past financial year.

Australian-owned Woolworths Group reported that its New Zealand division — which includes Countdown, Fresh Choice, and Super Value — saw earnings before interest and tax of $249 million despite a 4.6% rise in overall sales.

Woolworths New Zealand managing director Spencer Sonn said it had been a "challenging year" as it faced high inflation "no different" to its customers.

"The past year has been characterised by high inflation and we have not been immune to that. We know our customers have been facing cost challenges and, as a business, we are no different," he said.

"High global inflation, ongoing supply chain issues and, closer to home, devastating weather events have all had a material impact on our business and affected our performance during the year."

Woolworths Group chief executive Brad Banducci said the business expected the "environment to remain challenging" as people cut back on non-essential items.

"We expect food inflation in Australia and New Zealand to continue to moderate but will likely remain elevated in some packaged categories," he told investors.

"We also expect the consumer environment to remain challenging with customers continuing to cut back on non-essential items."

Last month, Woolworths New Zealand announced a $400 million renewal project, which included rebranding Countdown stores to Woolworths and refurbishing older stores.

Countdown Richmond with new Woolworths signage.

Countdown Richmond with new Woolworths signage. (Source: Supplied)

It comes as the new Grocery Commissioner gears up for a five-year term after the Government indicated it wanted to rein in the country's supermarket duopoly.

"As the global cost of living crisis continues to put pressure on families, his appointment is a significant one to hold the sector to account," Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb said last month.

Sonn said today that the Woolworths Group remained committed to New Zealand.

"We are committed to continuing to invest in New Zealand including accelerated spending of $400 million to renew our 191-strong store and distribution centre network to make shopping with us better for customers and working with us better for our team.

"This will also build a more sustainable business in the long term for all stakeholders."

New ZealandBusinessFood and DrinkEconomyCost of Living

SHARE ME

More Stories

Glass pieces potentially inside recalled batch of kombucha

Glass pieces potentially inside recalled batch of kombucha

Customers who bought the product are advised to return it to the place of purchase for a refund, or otherwise throw it away.

12:48pm

What rights do consumers have to ask for second opinion for repairs?

What rights do consumers have to ask for second opinion for repairs?

Do consumers have to go with the retailer’s repairer of choice?

5:00am

8:18

Govt urged to bring more sport events to NZ as World Cup finishes

Govt urged to bring more sport events to NZ as World Cup finishes

2:49pm

4:09

Mortgages eat up half of income despite cheaper houses - research

Mortgages eat up half of income despite cheaper houses - research

Tue, Aug 22

Fair Go: Laptop owner baffled over two very different repair quotes

Fair Go: Laptop owner baffled over two very different repair quotes

Tue, Aug 22

8:18

Poll: Which issue is top-of-mind for voters?

Poll: Which issue is top-of-mind for voters?

Mon, Aug 21

2:14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

'It's the right decision' - Kara-France withdraws from UFC 293

'It's the right decision' - Kara-France withdraws from UFC 293

18 mins ago

Six-wheeled wooden car to go under the hammer in UK

Six-wheeled wooden car to go under the hammer in UK

1:15pm

Whakaari owners 'not volcanic experts', court hears

Whakaari owners 'not volcanic experts', court hears

12:57pm

Analysis: A piece of advice for new Crusaders coach Rob Penney

Analysis: A piece of advice for new Crusaders coach Rob Penney

12:56pm

Watch: 'Idiot' driver's close call with truck on narrow bridge

0:30

Watch: 'Idiot' driver's close call with truck on narrow bridge

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Barrymore was interviewing singer and actress Reneé Rapp at a panel discussion when the interruption occurred.

10:41am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

The South Auckland college is a finalist in the secondary schools choral festival The Big Sing.

9:49am

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

Tue, Aug 22

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Tue, Aug 22