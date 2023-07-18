Countdown supermarkets to change name in early 2024

Countdown has announced it will change its name back to Woolworths.

The supermarket giant made the announcement this morning, saying the re-brand will come into effect from early next year.

Managing director of Countdown and Woolworths Group New Zealand Spencer Sonn said the supermarket has been working hard to "become a better business".

Woolworths Panmure on opening day back in 1958. (Source: Supplied)

"In the coming months and years, you're going to see us bringing the best of the Woolworths brand across the Tasman and equally sharing the best of what we have here with the broader Woolworths Group.

"We're changing for the better and a name change for our stores is just one part of that."

Individual store signage changes will begin in the coming months, and the entire network is planned for the next couple of years.

Other changes

Countdown has also announced a number of other changes to its business over the next few months.

A new loyalty programme Everyday Rewards is planned for early 2024. There's also further investment planned of more than $400 million over the next three years.

The money will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across the country.

The supermarket will also invest $45 million into security and upskilling staff.

"The business has also recently rolled out Sonder, a well-being solution across Woolworths Group that provides 24/7 access to care, not only for all of its team, but all of their whānau too," Woolworths Group chief executive Brad Banducci said.