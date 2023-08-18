Countdown rebrand: Tauranga store reopens with new name

For the first time in years people will be able to shop in a Woolworths-branded supermarket in New Zealand.

Yesterday in Tauranga, what was known as Countdown Bethlehem reopened as Woolworths Bethlehem, following a five-month refurbishment.

Store manager Dwaine Geddes, who was part of the original team who first opened the store nearly 20 years ago, said it felt like a full-circle moment helping to lead the reopening.

Woolworths NZ managing director Spencer Sonn said the store refresh was part of its $400m investment in stores.

"Our investment is not in changing signage — it's in modernising our stores to meet the needs of our communities across Aotearoa."

ADVERTISEMENT

It's expected it will take a couple of years to fully make the switch from Countdown to Woolworths.

Woolworths Panmure on opening day back in 1958. (Source: Supplied)

The company is also launching a new loyalty programme early next year.