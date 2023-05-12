New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Grocery reforms won't make difference to shoppers - report

7:10am

A new report says the current grocery sector reforms are unlikely to deliver significant benefits for consumers, with stronger measures needed.

The report has been released the day after it was announced Stats NZ's food price index rose 12.5% in the year ended April, the highest annual rate since late 1987.

The main drivers over the year were a 14% rise in grocery prices, and more than 22% for fruit and vegetables prices.

The country's grocery sector is dominated by Countdown, owned by Australia's Woolworths, and local co-op Foodstuffs, which runs the New World and Pak'nSave brands.

The grocery sector came under the spotlight last year after the Commerce Commission's market study into the sector.

The government responded to the study by advancing a raft of recommendations, including an independent regulator, improving access to the wholesale market and collective bargaining for suppliers.

A Westpac NZ Economics report looked at whether those reforms would generate enough competition and improve consumer outcomes.

Its industry economist Paul Clark, who wrote the report, said his view was that the government's changes were unlikely to generate sufficient competition and deliver significant benefits to shoppers.

"On balance, we think that stronger measures would be needed to achieve these outcomes, including breaking up the existing duopoly that currently dominates the sector.

"This would involve some tough policy trade-offs, including potentially higher prices in the short term as economies of scale were lost.

"Longer-term, however, we would expect the benefits of a more level competitive playing field to be reflected in better prices, a wider range of goods and an improved customer experience."

Clark said any reforms that improved competition would help improve the "responsiveness of grocery prices to changes in consumer demand".

He said another strong measure to weaken the duopoly was to "de-link" the two outfits away from wholesale.

"They shouldn't be owning their own wholesalers, even their own growers for that matter."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandFood and DrinkCost of LivingEconomyPersonal Finance

SHARE ME

More Stories

Food prices soar 12.5% annually - largest increase since 1987

Food prices soar 12.5% annually - largest increase since 1987

Barn or cage-raised eggs, potato chips, and 6-pack yoghurt were among the grocery items driving the increase.

3:20pm

0:47

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

'A resignation letter': National on Govt's pre-Budget speech

Nicola Willis says New Zealanders need to be able to keep more of their "own money".

11:30am

Auckland business owner fears closure if rates go up

Auckland business owner fears closure if rates go up

10:15am

Budget 2023: $4b saved from Govt 'reprioritisation' - Robertson

Budget 2023: $4b saved from Govt 'reprioritisation' - Robertson

8:46am

Job ads drop, more people applying for roles - Seek

Job ads drop, more people applying for roles - Seek

Thu, May 11

90 wealthy Kiwis sign open letter asking to pay more tax

90 wealthy Kiwis sign open letter asking to pay more tax

Thu, May 11

3:27

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Powerball jackpots to $12M as Taranaki player wins $1M

Powerball jackpots to $12M as Taranaki player wins $1M

Sat, Apr 15

NZ's failure to attract migrants hurting Covid recovery - National

NZ's failure to attract migrants hurting Covid recovery - National

June 19, 2022

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

'No regard for life': 13-year-old wounds cop in US gunfight

'No regard for life': 13-year-old wounds cop in US gunfight

37 mins ago

Robert De Niro reveals name of baby girl

Robert De Niro reveals name of baby girl

54 mins ago

Teen girl identified as victim of fatal Sydney tram accident

Teen girl identified as victim of fatal Sydney tram accident

58 mins ago

'She’s a wack job' Trump town hall kicks off after rape verdict

'She’s a wack job' Trump town hall kicks off after rape verdict

7:10am

Grocery reforms won't make difference to shoppers - report

Grocery reforms won't make difference to shoppers - report

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6