What rights do consumers have to ask for second opinion for repairs?

Fair Go's story on two vastly different quotes to fix a laptop raises the question - what rights consumers have to ask for a second opinion for repairs – or do they have to go with the retailer’s repairer of choice?

Paul Smith from Consumer NZ said you can take your laptop to anybody you choose to get it assessed and get a second opinion.

"It's never a case that you have to give up the product and just take their word for it."

And Smith said it's not a question of whether the manufacturer's warranty still applies - you may also have rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act.

"The CGA says that a product has to be fit for purpose which partly means it's got to be durable, and not faulty, for a reasonable period."

ADVERTISEMENT

For a minor fault - it's the retailer's choice whether to offer to repair, replace or refund the customer.

But, if the fault is substantial or major, then the customer chooses whether they want to repair, replace, or get refunded.

It's best practice to give the retailer a chance to put things right - if you don't, they can claim they would have fixed it, if only you'd given them a chance.

What it costs you in time and effort to get that second opinion might save you hundreds of dollars.