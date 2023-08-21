World
Bang Showbiz

Prince Andrew facing 'unexploded bombs' over Jeffrey Epstein links

30 mins ago
Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Prince Andrew faces more "unexploded bombs" over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Palace courtiers fear that King Charles may face more awkward questions about his brother's past despite the Duke of York's insistence that he ended his friendship with Epstein in 2010.

A source told The Sunday Times newspaper: "It feels like more stuff is going to come out. There are still unexploded bombs."

Andrew was forced to give up his role as a working royal following a calamitous interview on the BBC programme Newsnight regarding his association with Epstein - who was found dead in a New York jail in 2019 - and the King is said to have no desire to bring him "out of the freezer".

Andrew, 63, has only been seen on rare occasions in recent times, appearing alongside other royals at major events such as Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation earlier this year.

Officials close to the monarch have even suggested that the Duke of York presents a bigger issue for the royal family than the rocky relations with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

A source said: "Andrew is more of a long-term problem than Harry and Meghan."

Meanwhile, Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson suggested last month that he is grief-stricken and "lonely" following the deaths of his parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Reflecting on a discussion she had with Andrew about grief on her Tea Talks podcast, Sarah said: "It was very moving actually and at one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees and sort of I asked him if he was alright without his mum and dad. He said... ‘It’s lonely, you know.’

"He thinks about it a lot ... it’s sort of like, people process grief in their own way, and it's not just him... he’s human like everybody else."

WorldRoyaltyCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police believe UK nurse may have harmed dozens more babies

Police believe UK nurse may have harmed dozens more babies

Lucy Letby was also on duty when 30 further babies suffered "suspicious" collapses, The Guardian reports.

9:21am

US shop owner, mum of 9, killed over rainbow flag dispute

US shop owner, mum of 9, killed over rainbow flag dispute

Lauri Carleton was shot in a dispute sparked after a man "made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store".

8:26am

Man arrested in killing of US girl found dead under her bed

Man arrested in killing of US girl found dead under her bed

Sun, Aug 20

Tupac Shakur's suspected murderer facing 'imminent charges'

Tupac Shakur's suspected murderer facing 'imminent charges'

Sat, Aug 19

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

US Capitol rioter on house arrest disappears ahead of sentencing

Sat, Aug 19

New York drug dealer jailed over Michael K Williams' death

New York drug dealer jailed over Michael K Williams' death

Sat, Aug 19

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Two men die during swimming portion of Irish Ironman event

Two men die during swimming portion of Irish Ironman event

30 mins ago

Prince Andrew facing 'unexploded bombs' over Jeffrey Epstein links

Prince Andrew facing 'unexploded bombs' over Jeffrey Epstein links

38 mins ago

Wētāpunga return to NZ mainland after almost two centuries

Wētāpunga return to NZ mainland after almost two centuries

11:33am

Three dead after drinking contaminated milkshakes at US restaurant

Three dead after drinking contaminated milkshakes at US restaurant

11:10am

Meth buying from gangs highest in Northland and South Island - survey

Meth buying from gangs highest in Northland and South Island - survey

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years