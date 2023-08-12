World
Bang Showbiz

Prince William to replace Harry in Royal Air Force role

9:39am
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, served as an Apache helicopter pilot for The Army Air Corps in Afghanistan.

Prince William has replaced Prince Harry as Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps.

King Charles, 74, has announced new military appointments for nine members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and 41-year-old William's new roles are Colonel-in-Chief, The Mercian Regiment; Colonel-in-Chief, The Army Air Corps; and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Valley.

His estranged brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, 38, previously held the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps, in which he served as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan.

Buckingham Palace said in an announcement: "Following His Majesty's Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family. The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty's reign."

William's wife Duchess Catherine, 41, was also awarded new appointments in the royal reshuffle, including Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

According to HELLO!, Catherine's role with the RAF is particularly meaningful as one of her grandfathers Captain Peter Middleton flew as a co-pilot with Prince Philip during an aerial tour of South America in 1962.

Her husband Prince William also flew as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot based at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales, from 2010 to 2013.

She replaces King Charles' brother Prince Andrew as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, after the title was stripped from him and returned to Queen Elizabeth when he faced a sex assault civil trial, which he paid millions to settle out of court.

The King has added to his own appointments with new roles as Sponsor of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Tank Regiment, Captain General of the Royal Artillery, Captain General of the Honourable Artillery Company, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Marham and Air Commodore-in-Chief of RAF Regiment.

His wife, Queen Camilla, 76, becomes patron of The Royal Army Chaplains' Department, along with her previously announced roles of Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Lancers, Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles and Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester have also received new military appointments.

