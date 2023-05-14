Prince Andrew joined family for official coronation photoshoot - report

Prince Andrew took part in the official coronation photographs, but the images are "unlikely" to be made public, according to the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

It reported that the Duke of York joined members of the royal family for the photo shoot with photographer Hugo Burnand at Westminster Abbey over the weekend.

Andrew was pictured in his Garter robes despite no longer being a working member of the monarchy after stepping down from royal duties, according to the newspaper.

A number of images from the coronation have been released, but none have featured Andrew.

A source told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: "Andrew wanted to be included in the photoshoot and requested that there would be time in the schedule for him to be photographed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He wanted to make sure there was an official record of his participation in his brother's coronation. But it is unlikely the images will be released by the palace."

On the third day of his long coronation weekend, King Charles III rested. (Source: Associated Press)

King Charles gave Andrew, 63, special permission to wear the Garter robes - which feature the badge of the prestigious Order of the Garter - despite his status as a non-working royal, the newspaper reported.

Andrew was recently described as a "good man" by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson who believes that the spotlight should be lifted from the royal to allow him to rebuild from his scandals.

King Charles and heirs WIlliam and George. (Source: Buckingham Palace)

Speaking on the UK morning show Good Morning Britain, the Duchess of York said: "He’s such a good man. He’s a kind, good man. And I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild."