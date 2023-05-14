World
Bang Showbiz

Prince Andrew joined family for official coronation photoshoot - report

52 mins ago
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the QIPCO King George Weekend at Ascot Racecourse.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the QIPCO King George Weekend at Ascot Racecourse. (Source: Getty)

Prince Andrew took part in the official coronation photographs, but the images are "unlikely" to be made public, according to the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

It reported that the Duke of York joined members of the royal family for the photo shoot with photographer Hugo Burnand at Westminster Abbey over the weekend.

Andrew was pictured in his Garter robes despite no longer being a working member of the monarchy after stepping down from royal duties, according to the newspaper.

A number of images from the coronation have been released, but none have featured Andrew.

A source told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: "Andrew wanted to be included in the photoshoot and requested that there would be time in the schedule for him to be photographed.

"He wanted to make sure there was an official record of his participation in his brother's coronation. But it is unlikely the images will be released by the palace."

On the third day of his long coronation weekend, King Charles III rested.

On the third day of his long coronation weekend, King Charles III rested. (Source: Associated Press)

King Charles gave Andrew, 63, special permission to wear the Garter robes - which feature the badge of the prestigious Order of the Garter - despite his status as a non-working royal, the newspaper reported.

Andrew was recently described as a "good man" by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson who believes that the spotlight should be lifted from the royal to allow him to rebuild from his scandals.

King Charles and heirs WIlliam and George.

King Charles and heirs WIlliam and George. (Source: Buckingham Palace)

Speaking on the UK morning show Good Morning Britain, the Duchess of York said: "He’s such a good man. He’s a kind, good man. And I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild."

WorldRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

UK MP took painkillers before holding sword at coronation

UK MP took painkillers before holding sword at coronation

The conservative minister set the internet on fire after carrying the Sword of State and Jeweled Sword for most of the coronation ceremony.

Fri, May 12

Jewellery worn by Princess Diana on last engagement up for auction

Jewellery worn by Princess Diana on last engagement up for auction

Known as the Swan Lake Suite, the jewellery set has belonged to a prominent Ukrainian family since 2008.

Fri, May 12

Duchess of Edinburgh’s motorbike escort crashes into elderly woman

Duchess of Edinburgh’s motorbike escort crashes into elderly woman

Thu, May 11

Harry reportedly made 'quick stop' at palace on coronation day

Harry reportedly made 'quick stop' at palace on coronation day

Thu, May 11

UK tabloid apologises for spying on Prince Harry

UK tabloid apologises for spying on Prince Harry

Thu, May 11

UK police under fire over coronation protester arrests

UK police under fire over coronation protester arrests

Wed, May 10

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

9:28pm

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

Cycling NZ environment diminishes 'the mana of athletes' - report

May 16, 2022

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Sat, May 6

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

November 13, 2022

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Zelensky meets Pope to seek backing for peace plan

0:27

Zelensky meets Pope to seek backing for peace plan

40 mins ago

'Disrespectful to him': David Seymour backs embattled Gore mayor

0:30

'Disrespectful to him': David Seymour backs embattled Gore mayor

52 mins ago

Prince Andrew joined family for official coronation photoshoot - report

Prince Andrew joined family for official coronation photoshoot - report

7:15am

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

7:00am

Mother’s Day in prison with my baby: I'm learning and I'm growing

Mother’s Day in prison with my baby: I'm learning and I'm growing

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6