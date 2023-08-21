Auckland on-street parking prices being hiked

New Zealand
On-street parking charges in Auckland are set to go up by $1 from Monday, 28 August, 2023.

From next Monday, hourly charges for on-street parking and Auckland Transport-managed carparks will increase by $1 an hour.

It is AT's first region-wide changes to parking charges since it formed in November 2010.

Additionally, the AT-owned Downtown Carpark on Customs St West will drop its weekday price cap from $40 to $24, and will raise its off-peak evening and weekend day-long parking caps from $10 to $15.

No price caps at any other AT parking facilities are changing at the moment.

A trial for free weekend parking is also set to begin next Monday at the Toka Puia carpark in Takapuna.

The changes follow a Letter of Expectation from Mayor Wayne Brown in December directing AT to review its parking prices.

"Auckland Transport should look at opportunities to increase external income and reduce reliance on rates funding," Brown wrote in the letter.

"One key area Auckland Transport should investigate is increasing revenue from parking. Currently Auckland Transport is undercutting market rates for parking, which is not appropriate in this environment."

AT executive manager service delivery Andrew Allen said the new parking charges would be more in line with public transport fares.

"We have had strong feedback from many Aucklanders that if we are reviewing the cost of our public transport fares each year, we should be doing the same for our parking charges," Allen wrote in a statement.

"These changes are also consistent with Auckland Transport’s Room to Move strategy which outlines how Auckland’s management of parking can help improve the efficiency of our roads, while keeping parking options available for Aucklanders who need them.

"The extra revenue generated each year will go towards covering Auckland Transport’s operating expenses, including for running Auckland’s public transport network and continuing to deliver road safety programmes."

