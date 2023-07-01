Petrol, public transport, prescriptions - big changes now in place

Petrol is now more expensive, with the Government dropping the 25c per litre fuel subsidy, while half price public transport fares are gone for some as well.

It's not all bad news however, with the $5 prescription co-payment coming off medication.

Here’s a list of what's changing.

Fuel subsidy ending

Fuel tax subsidy (Source: 1News)

Over the week, Kiwis across the country have been lining up at the pump to squeeze out their last remaining litres of discounted petrol.

The 25 cents per litre was introduced in March of last year when the country saw soaring fuel prices.

Petrol at stations across the country will see a sudden hike.

Public transport is more expensive, for some

A file photo of an Auckland metro train. (Source: istock.com)

Along with the discount on fuel disappearing, so will half-price public transport for anyone 25 and above.

The Budget effectively confirmed the end to the current scheme, which gave all Kiwis a 50% discount on their public transport fares.

Now, for everyone over the age of 25 and not eligible for a Super Gold Card subsidy, the cost of an average bus, train or ferry trip will go up.

In Wellington however, travellers will have half-price fares for a little longer while a digital registration system is developed.

For those 13 to 24 as well as Community Service Card holders and Total Mobility Users, the cost will remain slashed by 50%

Those under 13 get an even better deal, gaining the ability to travel across cities for free.

The Government believes this change will help 1.6 million Kiwis afford their commutes.

Bye-bye to more single-use plastics

The second step of the Government’s phase-out of single-use plastics is set to begin today, with a number of items no longer able to be sold in NZ.

Plastic straws (people living with a disability or with some health conditions are exempt), tableware and produce bags used to put fruit and veggies in at the supermarket will no longer be available.

The transition to fully home compostable produce labels will also begin.

An Environment Ministry spokesperson says New Zealand will be the first country in the world to ban plastic produce bags.

“This alone will remove 150 million bags from circulation every year. That’s 17,000 plastic bags every single hour.

“The 1 July bans will affect New Zealand businesses, retailers, and consumers,” the spokesperson said.

Alcohol to become pricier

The annual adjustment to excise and excise-equivalent alcoholic beverages is set to increase by 6.6% today, meaning a box of beers is likely to cost more.

The current excise rate, excluding GST, is 49.855 cents per litre per beverage. This is set to rise to around 53.17 cents per litre per beverage.

It is expected to cost consumers an extra $86 million a year.

Prescription fees binned

Prescription medicine on a pharmacy shelf. (Source: istock.com)

The current $5 fee for prescriptions will also end today - meaning pharmacies will no longer have to charge for giving out medication.

The co-payment had been a burden on both small businesses and lower-income individuals - who, at times, would need to pay for multiple prescriptions a week.

Some pharmacies covered the fee for customers, but other smaller businesses couldn’t. The new law aims to put them on an equal footing.

While the policy seems relatively liked by Kiwis, the National Party has promised to scrap it should they be elected.

Big wins for parents

Generic photo of a baby (Source: Getty)

A major change for parents will see IRD give child support payments directly to sole parents on a benefit.

The previous policy saw child support payments kept to offset the expenses of single-parent benefits, and could see an extra $20 a week in the hand for those affected.

Paid parental leave will now go up to $712.12 per week before tax.

It’s a $51 weekly increase and aims to help tens of thousands of new parents.

In 2022 56,200 people received the payments.

Boost for food banks

Boxes of food at a foodbank. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Food banks will be receiving a $6 million boost in funding, as high demand in weather-affected communities puts strain on current groups.

The funding will be available for the next six months and can be topped off if needed.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepulonui said earlier in the week the funding “will help ease the transition from the one-off Covid funding".

“We'll be keeping an eye on the need in the sector and respond further if required."