New system to let Kiwis pay for train, bus via phone, credit card

The Government has announced a new payment system for public transport across Aotearoa, increasing options for paying for a trip.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Kiwis will have the option of paying for public transport with their debit card, credit card, or digital payment method as well as still being able to use a pre-paid transit card once the new system is rolled out.

The new payment system, dubbed 'the National Ticketing Solution' (NTS), will be introduced from 2024 across New Zealand's different public transport authorities. It will roll out in stages starting with Environment Canterbury.

"This is a key milestone in the journey to grow public transport use by providing a single payment system and a range of easy-to-use payment methods, no matter where you are in the country," Transport Minister Michael Wood said. "The payment system will be convenient, easy to use, and offer a consistent customer experience."

Wood said daily, weekly and monthly fare caps can be applied automatically through the new system.

A file photo of an Auckland metro train. (Source: istock.com)

He also said the move will help deliver "linked up public transport networks across the country", with people able to use the same payment method across regions without having to use cash or buy a transit card for each region.

Waka Kotahi have signed a contract with American company Cubic Transportation Systems for the system's development.

A participation agreement has been reached with Auckland Transport, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Environment Canterbury, Waka Kotahi, and a group of ten medium and smaller regional councils that currently use the Bee Card.

"The NTS will be an enabler for change...The local authorities saw the benefits that the NTS can provide to the decarbonisation and economic development of their regions," Wood said. "Through improved access and increased patronage of public transport, roads will become less congested, safer and we will reduce our emissions."