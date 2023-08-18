New Zealand
'Highly visible' police presence in Auckland ahead of gang funeral

3:31pm
A man was fatally shot following an altercation between two groups at Point England's Taurima Reserve.

A man was fatally shot following an altercation between two groups at Point England's Taurima Reserve. (Source: Google Maps)

A "highly visible" police presence will be seen in parts of Auckland this weekend as a funeral takes place for a man fatally shot in a gang altercation in Pt England earlier this month.

Charles Anthony Pongi was fatally shot following a brawl between members of the Head Hunters MC and Rebel MC gangs, and their associates, at Taurima Reserve on August 5.

The 32-year-old later presented at Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds, where he died of his injuries.

A 28-year-old man – who had been present at the violent scene on Saturday – was arrested last week for breaching his electronically monitored bail.

The additional officers will be monitoring known gang locations in the suburbs of Ellerslie, Onehunga and Papatoetoe.

"Police expectations on acceptable behaviour are very clear and we will be targeting any anti-social or violent behaviour taking place," Auckland assistant commissioner Sam Hoyle said.

"Police will also be highly visible around licensed premises and on our roads."

Hoyle said while police "understand people need to grieve, this should be done without putting the wider community’s safety at risk".

"It is the family’s wishes that everyone pays their respects peacefully.

"The community’s safety is paramount for police and our expectations are that everyone attending will abide by the rules.

"Those who chose to unlawfully disrupt the community, or put them at risk, will be held to account."

Over the coming weeks, police will also continue to carry out "visible disruption and enforcement activity" following Poongi's death.

"Police will also be working with other parties on long-term solutions required around any tensions between gangs."

The investigation continues.

