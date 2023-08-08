New Zealand
1News

Man arrested after fatal shooting at Auckland reserve

15 mins ago
A man was fatally shot following an altercation between two groups at Point England's Taurima Reserve.

A man was fatally shot following an altercation between two groups at Point England's Taurima Reserve. (Source: Google Maps)

Police have made "their first arrest" in a homicide probe launched after a man was fatally shot at an Auckland reserve over the weekend.

Police were called over reports of a fight between two groups - and the sound of gunshots - at Point England's Taurima Reserve about 2.40pm on Saturday.

A man later arrived at Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds, where he died of his injuries.

A Glenn Innes address was searched in connection with the investigation today.

"At the address, detectives arrested a 28-year-old man for breaching his electronically monitored bail," Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said, adding the man was present at the scene of Saturday's violence.

"This is by no means the end of the matter, and we anticipate further arrests and charges as our investigation progresses.

"Our investigation team is determined and are continuing to piece together the facts and are committed to holding those responsible to account," Baldwin said.

CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation, and Baldwin urged anyone else with footage or information to call 105.

"The footage we have received so far has benefited our enquiries to date and I ask anyone that can assist us, to please come forward."

The dead man's post-mortem has been completed and his body has been returned to family, police said.

The people involved are believed to be known to each other, and police have said it was "an isolated incident".

