New Zealand
Gang pad searched after fatal shooting at Auckland reserve

3:46pm
A man was fatally shot following an altercation between two groups at Point England's Taurima Reserve.

A gang pad has been searched by police in the homicide investigation into a fatal shooting at a reserve in Auckland's Point England on Saturday.

Police early this morning, alongside the Armed Defenders Squad, executed a search warrant at a Rebel MC gang pad in Ōtāhuhu.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said the investigation into the violence at Taurima Reserve is looking at the involvement of members from both the Head Hunters MC and Rebel MC gangs, as well as their associates.

“Our inquiries thus far have indicated that the Rebel’s gang pad is a location of interest for us and we are continuing to make inquiries into possible suspects," he said this afternoon.

“No further arrests have been made at this stage, however the investigation is still gathering and reviewing a large amount of CCTV footage.

“I can reassure the public is that our investigation is developing well, and our team is starting to focus on key individuals.”

A Glen Innes address was previously searched on Tuesday, where a 28-year-old man - who had been present at the violent scene on Saturday - was arrested for breaching his electronically-monitored bail.

Baldwin said police have acquired information and CCTV footage from the wider community that has assisted the investigation, however more footage and information is still needed.

"This was an incredibly alarming incident to happen for the community in Pt England," he said.

“Police remain committed to thoroughly investigating this incident, and we are reassuring the public that we will not tolerate any associated offending.”

Police on Saturday were called over reports of a fight between two groups - and the sound of gunshots - at Point England's Taurima Reserve about 2.40pm.

A man later arrived at Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds, but died from his injuries.

