Police name man who died after shooting at Auckland reserve

Police have named the man who died in hospital after being severely injured in a shooting at Auckland's Taurima Reserve.

He was Charles Anthony Pongi, aged 32.

Police were called after receiving several reports of disorder between two groups and the sound of gunshots around 2.40pm on Saturday.

Pongi self-presented to Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later died of his injuries.

Yesterday, police made their first arrest in what is being treated as a homicide investigation.

The 28-year-old man was arrested for breaching his electronically monitored bail, police said.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police are continuing to examine CCTV footage and police continue to ask people in the area to come forward and provide assistance with the investigation.

People with information to assist with the investigation are asked to contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100.

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.