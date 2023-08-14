Police explain how missing toddler Willow was found

Police have revealed a member of the public was the one who found missing toddler Willow after she went wandering from her Henderson home yesterday afternoon.

The 2-year-old was playing in the garden with her sibling and another child before she went missing about 2.25pm.

A frantic search for the child was soon sparked, with locals and police hoping to bring her home. She was reunited with her family last night.

Police said this morning a member of the public spotted Willow walking along Universal Drive and waited with her.

"The person has taken the child back to their house and initiated a search by way of social media to locate the child's parents," a spokesperson said.

Willow and her mum (Source: 1News)

"Other members of the public have seen the post and made the connection and, in turn contacted Police."

Willow and her whānau were reunited about 7.30pm.

"Police would like to sincerely thank the west Auckland community for their help as well as the volunteers and agencies who assisted with the search and provided support to those involved."