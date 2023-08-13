Girl, 2, reported missing in West Auckland found safe and well

A 2-year-old girl who sparked a frantic search after going missing from her West Auckland home this afternoon has been found safe and well.

Willow had last been seen playing with a sibling in the garden of her home in Henderson around 2pm when she disappeared.

"She has been reunited with her family," Inspector Jason Homan said this evening.

Homan thanked the volunteers who took part in the search.

"Police and Willow’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all involved in the search," he said.

"There was a fantastic response from the community, who assisted with the search and provided support."

Willow's grandfather, Robert, told 1News he was "happy to have my granddaughter back home".

"I’d like to thank everybody who helped go out of their way to find her.

"I’m just relieved to have her back."