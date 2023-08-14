Pig that caused major delays on Akl motorway up for adoption

The runaway pig that caused multiple major delays on Auckland’s State Highway 16 near Te Atatu earlier this month is now looking for his forever home.

Kevin Bacon is up for adoption at the Henderson Animal Shelter, having “put his crazy adventures in the past”.

In a Facebook post, Auckland Council said that the fugitive pig is “looking for a nice quiet, free-range home to call his own”.

“He is slowly warming up to people and will come and take your yummy offerings."

Anyone interested in adopting Kevin should email the shelter and fill out an application form.

“If you meet the criteria, we will contact you to arrange an appointment to come and meet him,” the council said.

Kevin eluded capture by Waka Kotahi, police, and Auckland Council Animal Control for 10 days.

He held up traffic near the Te Atatu on ramp of the Northwestern Motorway numerous times while evading authorities, causing delays.

Traffic backed up due to pig in bush next to motorway. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

After a series of unsuccessful attempts to capture him, “the roaming pig of SH16” finally succumbed to the lure of food on August 3.

He was then loaded into a trailer "without incident" by police and Waka Kotahi, where Kevin was taken to the Henderson Animal Shelter.

This isn't the first pig on the loose to be captured in Auckland recently.

A rogue pig caused mayhem across North Auckland's Pāremoremo early last month, eating and destroying gardens before Auckland Council Animal Management was able to catch it.