New Zealand
This little piggy came home: roaming Auckland pig finally captured

14 mins ago

Auckland Council Animal Management have saved the bacon after capturing the rogue pig that had been running wild in North Auckland.

Yesterday, 1News reported residents of Pāremoremo had a resident pig move into the neighbourhood. Today, it is a different story.

“I did have to use my tackling moves.” Auckland Council Animal Management Officer Candace Vicars told Breakfast this morning, “we’ve got her here.”

Vicars confirmed the pig was found safe and sound in a dog trap, after a local resident lured the pig in.

She says that the pig is looking healthy, but will get an expert in to check. Vicars also confirmed that the pig is a girl and may be a Captain Cooker, a breed that was first introduced to New Zealand by James Cook.

Vicars says that the pig is in good shape and strong, although smaller than they anticipated.

“She’s only a wee baby,” Vicars said. “[But] my muscles are going to be aching for the next few days, that’s for sure.”

Vicars says she doesn’t know if this little piggy will be claimed but will go up for adoption in a few days, where “she can be a free bird again.”

Anyone wanting to adopt a pig or another stock animal should go to the SPCA website to see the collection of chickens, horses and pigs that are in need of a new home.

