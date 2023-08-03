New Zealand
1News

'Very smart' pig which caused havoc on Akl motorway caught

5:35pm
Auckland's rogue motorway pig in cage.

Auckland's rogue motorway pig in cage. (Source: Auckland Council)

A "very smart" pig causing traffic issues along Auckland's State Highway 16, near Te Atatu, has finally been caught after evading capture for more than a week.

Waka Kotahi, police and Auckland Council's Animal Control team had set up traps to capture the wayward swine since July 24, but the earlier attempts had all been unsuccessful.

Animal Control were this afternoon alerted by police that the "roaming pig of SH16" had finally succumbed to the lure of food, Auckland Council said today in a media release.

The motorway sunbathing pig finally captured ready to be transported to safety.

The motorway sunbathing pig finally captured ready to be transported to safety. (Source: Auckland Council)

"True to its name, the pig could no longer ignore the food in the trap set by Animal Management officers Tuesday and wandered into cage this afternoon.

"The camera set up by Waka Kotahi to monitor the area the pig had been seen frequenting, alerted officers it was trapped."

The pig was loaded into a trailer "without incident" by police and Waka Kotahi, where it was taken to the Henderson Animal Shelter.

The elusive swine finally succumbed to the lure of food.

The elusive swine finally succumbed to the lure of food. (Source: Auckland Council)

It will remain at the shelter until it is claimed by its owner. If the pig is unclaimed, the council will begin the rehoming process, the council said.

"We’re delighted to have caught this animal. It’s eluded everyone for some time but it’s satisfying to know it is safely enclosed and no longer a danger to motorists on the busy SH 16," the council's Animal Management Officer, Clarke Trethowen, said.

On Tuesday this week the pig caused traffic to back up on the Te Atatu on ramp as it sunbathed next to the motorway.

"The naughty piggy is very smart — he/she is still on the run and evading capture," a council spokesperson said at the time.

The pig first made headlines on July 22 when someone reported that "a pig was running on the North-Western Motorway near the Te Atatu Road off-ramp".

New ZealandAnimalsAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hipkins opens Govt's largest public housing development

Hipkins opens Govt's largest public housing development

The complex of 276 apartment units on Greys Ave, in the CBD, replaces a seven-storey building with 87 units that was demolished in 2019.

1 min ago

2:05

Six arrested after multiple stolen vehicles tracked across Akl

Six arrested after multiple stolen vehicles tracked across Akl

The alleged offenders are aged between 15 and 35.

12:51pm

Auckland Zoo eyes planned habitat in Australia to rehome Burma

Auckland Zoo eyes planned habitat in Australia to rehome Burma

12:01pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks at central Auckland public housing opening

Full video: Hipkins speaks at central Auckland public housing opening

10:54am

Mercury plunges as Auckland shivers through its coldest night of year

Mercury plunges as Auckland shivers through its coldest night of year

10:24am

0:41

Wayne Brown forms committee to target 'stupid' council spending

Wayne Brown forms committee to target 'stupid' council spending

Wed, Aug 2

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Hipkins opens Govt's largest public housing development

2:05

Hipkins opens Govt's largest public housing development

20 mins ago

Fatal NSW wedding bus driver slapped with more charges

Fatal NSW wedding bus driver slapped with more charges

6:03pm

Why South Africa's World Cup triumph literally is life-changing

0:38

Why South Africa's World Cup triumph literally is life-changing

5:44pm

MPs grill Iran's ambassador on formerly detained Kiwis, protests

5:54

MPs grill Iran's ambassador on formerly detained Kiwis, protests

5:35pm

'Very smart' pig which caused havoc on Akl motorway caught

1:37

'Very smart' pig which caused havoc on Akl motorway caught

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6