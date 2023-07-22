New Zealand
Pig on the loose on major Auckland motorway, police respond

6:09pm
"If anyone is missing a little black pig, it was running down the motorway off ramp heading towards the city..."

"If anyone is missing a little black pig, it was running down the motorway off ramp heading towards the city..."

A pig is reportedly on the loose on a major Auckland motorway this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding after being alerted to the incident about 4pm today.

Someone reported "a pig running on the North-Western Motorway near the Te Atatu Road off-ramp", the spokesperson said.

One Facebook user wrote that there were armed officers responding at the off ramp.

A comment replied: "There is a pig somewhere. Gone bush now after running down the on ramp."

Another person wrote: "If anyone is missing a little black pig, it was running down the motorway off ramp heading towards the city..."

A police spokesperson said they weren't aware of the pig's breed or origin.

