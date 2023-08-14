'Bittersweet' - Demolition crews arrive at Waiwera Thermal Resort

Demolition crews are arriving at the Waiwera Thermal Resort today, marking the end for a once-iconic destination.

The North Auckland site fell into disrepair after a stalled refurbishment and the liquidation of a previous leaseholder.

A statement announcing the crews' arrival welcomed the beginning of "a bright future".

"Waiwera holds a special place in the hearts and minds of so many Aucklanders and visitors, whether it was hanging with friends in the pools or hooning down the slides," Urban Partners chief executive Greig Staples said.

Urban Partners currently owns the land.

"The prospect of a much-needed upgrade in 2018 initially brought excitement, but when the operators went into liquidation the resort was in an unviable state," Staples said.

Waiwera Thermal Resort. (Source: Paul Menezes)

"Since then, it has been an ongoing struggle to secure the site against vandalism, which has degraded the property further.

"It is now at the point where the existing structures offer no value to a buyer and it will be a positive for the wider community to remove what is left of the buildings."

He described the beginning of the demolition process as "bittersweet".

"It represents the end of an era but also the beginning of Waiwera's revitalisation."

Selling the property

"The decision to present a cleared site paves the way for an exciting spring marketing campaign that will appeal to a wider range of buyers," Colliers director of capital markets Blair Peterken said.

The site has zoning allowing for business, residential developments, health and wellness, tourism, hospitality and visitor accommodation.

Josh Coburn, also a Colliers director of capital markets, described the area as "unparalleled".

"We are expecting plenty of local and international interest in this remarkable destination."