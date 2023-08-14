New Zealand
1News

'Bittersweet' - Demolition crews arrive at Waiwera Thermal Resort

10:36am
Waiwera Thermal Resort.

Waiwera Thermal Resort. (Source: Paul Menezes)

Demolition crews are arriving at the Waiwera Thermal Resort today, marking the end for a once-iconic destination.

The North Auckland site fell into disrepair after a stalled refurbishment and the liquidation of a previous leaseholder.

A statement announcing the crews' arrival welcomed the beginning of "a bright future".

"Waiwera holds a special place in the hearts and minds of so many Aucklanders and visitors, whether it was hanging with friends in the pools or hooning down the slides," Urban Partners chief executive Greig Staples said.

Urban Partners currently owns the land.

"The prospect of a much-needed upgrade in 2018 initially brought excitement, but when the operators went into liquidation the resort was in an unviable state," Staples said.

Waiwera Thermal Resort.

Waiwera Thermal Resort. (Source: Paul Menezes)

"Since then, it has been an ongoing struggle to secure the site against vandalism, which has degraded the property further.

"It is now at the point where the existing structures offer no value to a buyer and it will be a positive for the wider community to remove what is left of the buildings."

He described the beginning of the demolition process as "bittersweet".

"It represents the end of an era but also the beginning of Waiwera's revitalisation."

Selling the property

"The decision to present a cleared site paves the way for an exciting spring marketing campaign that will appeal to a wider range of buyers," Colliers director of capital markets Blair Peterken said.

The site has zoning allowing for business, residential developments, health and wellness, tourism, hospitality and visitor accommodation.

Josh Coburn, also a Colliers director of capital markets, described the area as "unparalleled".

"We are expecting plenty of local and international interest in this remarkable destination."

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police explain how missing toddler Willow was found

Police explain how missing toddler Willow was found

The 2-year-old's disappearance yesterday sparked a frantic search.

47 mins ago

How are communities coping six months after Cyclone Gabrielle?

How are communities coping six months after Cyclone Gabrielle?

Everyday life is still tough for those living in the country's most affected regions.

10:17am

4:43

Fire at restaurant in Auckland's Royal Oak to be investigated

Fire at restaurant in Auckland's Royal Oak to be investigated

7:49am

0:35

Young onset dementia: 'If I let emotion take over, we’re done for'

Young onset dementia: 'If I let emotion take over, we’re done for'

5:00am

2:49

Dementia NZ programmes helping younger-onset patients on brink of closure

Dementia NZ programmes helping younger-onset patients on brink of closure

8:58pm

2:49

Girl, 2, reported missing in West Auckland found safe and well

Girl, 2, reported missing in West Auckland found safe and well

8:11pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

Judge sums up evidence as Dickason jury prepares to deliberate

Judge sums up evidence as Dickason jury prepares to deliberate

25 mins ago

FIFA World Cup: What to know about the remaining four teams

FIFA World Cup: What to know about the remaining four teams

47 mins ago

Police explain how missing toddler Willow was found

Police explain how missing toddler Willow was found

50 mins ago

Boy, 13, survives 30m Grand Canyon fall

Boy, 13, survives 30m Grand Canyon fall

11:07am

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

The course – titled Literature: Taylor's Version – will use Swift's work as a launchpad to tackle famous writings.

11:07am

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

"Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready," the Facebook founder said on Threads.

5:00am

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

South Island's last United Video store closes after 40 years

Sat, Aug 12

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Lil Tay’s Instagram gains 300K followers after false death post

Sat, Aug 12