Up to $6000 for homeowners to go zero carbon under Greens policy

11:00am
The Greens have announced a clean power payment (illustration). (Source: 1News)

The Greens want to give homeowners up to $6000 for them to ditch gas and fossil fuels as part of its new plan for a multibillion-dollar Clean Power Payment for Kiwis.

The grant would cover up to 25% of the cost of zero-carbon home upgrades such as rooftop solar, heat pumps, and better insulation like double-glazed windows, the party announced today.

It also wants to install 30,000 solar panels on state homes in three years and provide interest-free loans up to $30,000 to cover additional zero-carbon upgrades.

Tax-deductible zero-carbon upgrades will also be made available to landlords, which the party says will incentivise changes for people living in rentals.

The new clean energy policy has been costed at nearly $5 billion over three years, with hundreds of millions coming from a projected higher carbon price in the future.

If implemented, the subsidies would be scaled up over three years, with an initial focus on lower-income households.

"This will mean over half of Aotearoa owner-occupied households will have access to grants within the next three years," the party's policy read.

"The programme will continue to be expanded as workforce capacity scales up until it is available to all homes in Aotearoa."

Co-leader Marama Davidson said: "Everything we need to upgrade our homes exists.

"However, most of us do not have thousands of dollars spare to pay for things like solar panels, heat pumps, or double-glazing.

"Under our plan, people will be able to access grants of up to $6000 to cover the cost of clean energy upgrades, like putting solar power on their roof, or installing a heat pump."

Co-leader James Shaw said incentivising a switch to more efficient clean energy would also help to provide relief from the cost of living.

"People are struggling and the planet is heating at a frightening speed. We can and must deal with both challenges at the same time," he said.

"The Clean Power Payment will cut costs for families while also taking the urgent action we need to cut climate emissions and reach net zero.

"Instead of leaving families to waste money on cold, draughty homes, as successive governments have, the payment will upgrade our homes so they are warm and healthy.

"The Clean Power Payment is as close to a perfect investment as you can get: slashing soaring bills for families, slashing emissions, and creating thousands of good jobs."

Shaw told Q+A the rental component of the scheme had comparisons around the world.

"The proposal that we've got on the table is not dissimilar to what they're doing in Canada and they've got pretty good uptake there," he said. "Australia has got 30% solarisation across all of their households. Right now we're sitting at 2%.

"I think solving that problem that we have at the moment, where the landlord has no incentive at all to install those retrofits because they don't pay the power bill.

"Bringing those interests together, I think is ultimately a win-win for the tenant."

The policy announcement comes after the Government revealed a $2 billion "net zero" fund, in partnership with Blackrock, aimed at additional investment in green energy.

In March, National announced its plan to double New Zealand's renewable energy supply by cutting consenting red tape, should it win the next election.

'Negative' reaction on roads announcements - Shaw

On climate emissions, Shaw suggested to Q+A that he believed the public had a negative reaction to recent transport announcements from both National and the Government.

"The reaction to those announcements has actually been pretty negative from the population at large, especially in Auckland, where people are suffering from congestion and the impact on productivity from having people stuck in traffic," he said.

"People actually realise and want ways of getting around that don't lock them into high car dependency, because that ultimately is bad for everybody."

The Government announced an Auckland transport mega-plan for a $35 billion spend on multiple new Waitematā harbour crossings tunnels. Meanwhile, National announced its $24 billion transport plan several weeks ago which included 13 new roading projects.

