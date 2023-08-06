Health
Greens promise to make dental care free for all Kiwis

14 mins ago
The Green Party has announced it wants to make dental care free for everyone in New Zealand.

The party's election policy would see the creation of the New Zealand Dental Service for community-based dental care. The service would provide free annual check-ups and cleanings and free dental care, such as fillings, sealants and tooth removals.

It would also see mobile dental vans, portable clinics, funding for community dental clinics, including on marae, as well as specialist care for people when they're in significant pain, require oral surgery or need complex treatment.

The Greens would also lift the cap on training placements and support more Māori and Pasifika into careers in dentistry as a way to meet the increased demand for dentists.

Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw signalled it would be paid for through its plan for an overhaul of the tax system.

"Right now, oral health is a luxury few can afford. Every year millions of people put off going to the dentist because it is too damn expensive. The time is now to make dental care free for everyone and to pay for it with a fair tax system,” Davidson said.

The party's proposed tax changes include a new top rate of income tax of 45% on income over $180,000 and a 2.5% wealth tax on an individual's assets over $2 million.

However, anyone earning under $125,000 would pay less tax as a result, with a tax-free threshold of $10,000 — whilst there were also adjustments to other tax brackets.

Davidson continued: "The average cost of going to the dentist is around $350, so it’s hardly surprising that with food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills going up, so many people are choosing not to go.

“Problems then, of course build up. People spend their lives in agony. It is heartbreaking to think that the situation gets so bad for some that they are taking pliers to their own teeth in a desperate attempt to fix problems that have spiralled out of control.

“Let’s be clear: the current dental care system in Aotearoa is broken and cruel. This hasn't happened by accident, but is the consequence of political decisions successive governments have made to exclude dental care from the public health system.

“Under our plan, everyone in Aotearoa will be able to visit the dentist when they need to through a new community-based New Zealand Dental Service, which will also provide emergency and complex dental services through local hospitals or specialist sites.

“The Green Party will finally end the indifference successive governments have shown to dental care and guarantee everyone the dental care they need, when they need it."

Shaw added dental care in New Zealand is among the most expensive in the world and it should not be the case that a large proportion of people cannot afford to go to the dentist, even for a basic check-up.

“Free dental will be fully funded through fair and simple changes to the tax system that will unlock the resources we need. Every dollar will come from those most able to contribute," he said.

“Our fully costed plan will give everyone the peace of mind that no matter what, they can visit the dentist when they need to."

The Government ruled out universal dental care last year, with the finance minister suggesting the policy would be cost prohibitive.

