'Return stolen land': Greens announce new Te Tiriti policy

The Green Party will push for law changes to return land to Māori during the next term of government, the party has promised in its new Te Tiriti o Waitangi policy.

Announced today, the party said its policy will "return stolen land to tangata whenua".

The party said it wanted to amend the Public Works Act to prevent Māori land "being taken in future and provide a clear path for the return of land previously taken".

Additionally, the Waitangi Tribunal would be able to make recommendations in relation to privately-owned land — when land comes onto the market — an ability it lost in 1993.

Party co-leader Marama Davidson said the new policies would address "ongoing injustices" that Māori experienced today.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Aotearoa we know today has been built off of Māori land, much of which was wrongly taken through breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi over the last 183 years," she said.

"Colonial land theft has caused severe disconnection and locked whānau in poverty, and this has fed ongoing inequities for Māori within the health, education and justice systems.

"Returning land to tangata whenua is the right thing to do to begin to address these inequities."

Loss of Māori-controlled land over the past 163 years. (Source: Supplied)

Other policies officially adopted by the Greens today include removing the 2008 deadline to lodge new Treaty of Waitangi claims and an end to perpetual land leases in order to "return full control of the whenua back to Māori landowners".

Davidson said the party also wanted to organise "a commission of inquiry into land dispossession to investigate land taken through breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi".

The three-year commission is proposed to begin next year and have "broad" terms of reference, according to the Greens' policy document.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marama Davidson and James Shaw speak to media after the release of Budget 202 (Source: 1News)

On its policy to bring back the Waitangi Tribunal's private land recommendations, the party gave a potential example of farming land passed down by settler families.

When the farmland was being sold, the descendants of the original Māori landowners could lodge an urgent claim at the tribunal suggesting the land was "wrongly acquired".

If the tribunal releases a finding that the land was wrongfully acquired, then it may recommend the Crown negotiate to purchase the land to return it as part of redress.

Davidson said New Zealand was approaching the 185-year anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi and that now was the right time to "reflect on next steps to ensure the promise of Te Tiriti is honoured and wrongs are put right".

The Green Party's list of Te Tiriti priorities released today comes out of a policy discussion document that canvassed policies last February.

The party's support will likely be critical for Chris Hipkins' ability to form a coalition government following October's general election, with the party's co-leaders hoping to find themselves in a third successive election ending in policy negotiations with Labour.