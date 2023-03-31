Politics
1News

National announces plan to double renewable energy

9:30am
National MP Chris Bishop speaks to media alongside Christopher Luxon, Simeon Brown and Paul Goldsmith about their Electrify NZ plan.

National MP Chris Bishop speaks to media alongside Christopher Luxon, Simeon Brown and Paul Goldsmith about their Electrify NZ plan. (Source: 1News)

The National party has announced plans to double New Zealand's renewable energy supply by cutting consenting red tape, should it win the next election.

"National wants a future where buses and trains are powered by clean electricity, where we go on holiday in cars powered by clean electricity, and where industrial processing plants are powered by clean electricity, not coal," National party leader Christopher Luxon said.

"But to do that, we need to double the amount of renewable electricity we produce from New Zealand's abundant natural resources — particularly solar, wind and geothermal."

Luxon described the current consenting regime as an unnecessary barrier, saying a new wind farm will take 10 year to complete — "eight years to obtain resource consent, and two years to build."

He cited research by Sapere Research Group, which estimated that, since 2010, resource consent costs have increased by 140% and the time to get a consent has increased by 150%.

Doubling renewable generation would reduce transport and energy emissions by 70% and overall emissions by 22 million tonnes by 2050, which gets us to almost a third of the way to reaching our target of net carbon zero emissions, he said.

He said this can be done by requiring all resource consent decisions to be issued in one year and consents to last for 35 years, and increasing investment in transmission poles, lines and pylons by eliminating consents for upgrades to new and existing infrastructure.

This means councils would have a much shorter timeframe to deal with proposed builds; they would be required to grant consents within a year.

National has said they might look at providing resources to councils to meet the short timeframes but haven't put anything on the table yet.

"National believes Kiwis should not have to do less to achieve our climate goals," Luxon said.

"We can still drive cars, we can still heat our homes, and we can still grow the economy — but we need to power it with clean energy powered by rain, wind, sun or geothermal."

"It's no exaggeration to say that renewables are in fact the new oil. A country would once have been considered fortunate to have oil reserves, but now it’s lucky to have renewables."

National MP Chris Bishop called New Zealand "the Saudi Arabia of renewables".

Luxon said National's climate policy goes beyond this announcement and will release a plan to lower agricultural emissions "on another occasion".

New ZealandEnergyPoliticsClimate Change

SHARE

More Stories

Christopher Luxon makes electricity policy announcement

Christopher Luxon makes electricity policy announcement

The National Party leader is speaking from Auckland.

8:11am

'Devastating' - More than 97,000 bee colonies lost last winter

'Devastating' - More than 97,000 bee colonies lost last winter

Bee losses have increased by five per cent over the past seven years, steadying since 2021.

6:01am

2:00

Vanuatu wins climate battle on the world stage

Vanuatu wins climate battle on the world stage

8:29pm

4:23

Inside Parliament: Rip, tear, bust - A tough week for Nash, Davidson

Inside Parliament: Rip, tear, bust - A tough week for Nash, Davidson

8:15pm

New law to finally set standards for what counts as 'organic'

New law to finally set standards for what counts as 'organic'

7:15pm

1:58

Nat MP apologises for 'white cis male' remark on Nashville killings

Nat MP apologises for 'white cis male' remark on Nashville killings

4:21pm

1:50

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

BREAKING

New York grand jury votes to indict Trump: US media

New York grand jury votes to indict Trump: US media

21 mins ago

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial goes to jury

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial goes to jury

22 mins ago

Has T. rex lost its bite? Menacing snarl may be wrong

Has T. rex lost its bite? Menacing snarl may be wrong

23 mins ago

Russell Crowe mourns death of pet dog who died in his arms

Russell Crowe mourns death of pet dog who died in his arms

38 mins ago

Private pre-trial hearing being held for soldier accused of espionage

Private pre-trial hearing being held for soldier accused of espionage

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video