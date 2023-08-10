Entertainment
Meghan attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while Harry on Asia tour

8:30pm
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is said to have attended one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour gigs while her husband Prince Harry went on an Asia tour.

The former Suits actress, 42, was reportedly “jamming out” to Taylor’s tunes at the singer’s latest concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (local time) as Harry, 38, visited Tokyo for a sports summit appearance.

A Page Six source said the duchess “enjoyed Taylor’s show" at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, alongside her British best friend Lucy Fraser.

The report came hours after it emerged Harry told fans he would “happily live” in Tokyo while he visited as part of a tour of Japan, in what is the first time he has been in public since his HRH title was quietly removed from the Royal Family’s website.

Harry – who has son Archie, four, and daughter Lilibet, two, with Meghan – waved to fans in Tokyo during a visit to a sports summit in the Japanese capital while on his visit, at which he was spotted chatting to All Blacks rugby player Dan Carter, 41.

Harry then told the crowd at the International Sports Promotion Society ‘Sports Values Summit Special Edition’ event he would “happily live here if you'd have me”.

Mail Online said the grinning royal told fans: “Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special.

“Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I’m looking forward to my next visit.”

Harry arrived at Haneda Airport in the Japanese capital on Tuesday, amid reports he and Meghan appear to be spending more time apart.

Meghan last week celebrated her 42nd birthday early without Harry by seeing the ‘Barbie’ film with her friend Portia de Rossi and other pals.

Sources told Page Six Harry stayed home at their US$14 million mansion in Montecito, California.

But the couple had another early birthday celebration for the duchess last week with a romantic dinner at celebrity favourite Tre Lune in Montecito.

Insiders told Page Six Meghan spent her actual birthday on 4 August with Harry at their home with their kids.

A source previously told Page Six there is no truth in reports and rumours Harry and Meghan’s relationship is in trouble.

One said: “It’s not true. It’s literally made up.”

The couple are due to make a public appearance together in September for the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Harry will also visit Singapore later this week for his Sentebale Polo Cup.

