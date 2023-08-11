Does Lorde's cryptic Instagram post hint at new material?

Kiwi music star Lorde has left her fans wondering if new material is on the way after a cryptic Instagram post.

The Royals singer hadn't posted anything on the social media platform for more than two years.

She captioned a series of photos of her in a pool: "After the show we went swimming... these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you.

"No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me... show it to you soon."

Hopeful fans suspect she's about to release new music, one person commenting: "Lorde new single drop in 10 days".

The last time Lorde posted on Instagram was June 2021, announcing her third studio album Solar Power, which was released on August 20 that year.

Last year the two-time Grammy winner shared her 'painful' experience of releasing the album.

She detailed the “mystical” journey of Solar Power in an email to subscribers.

"It took people awhile to get the album," she wrote. "That response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first."